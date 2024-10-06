Israel intensifies attacks on Lebanon, 440 Hezbollah fighters killed in ground operations

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Beirut's Southern Suburbs after Israeli strike

Israel continued to expand its bombardment in Lebanon on Saturday, hitting the southern suburbs of Beirut with a dozen airstrikes and striking a Palestinian refugee camp deep in the north for the first time targeting both Hezbollah and Hamas fighters. As per Israel, 440 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in the ground operation so far while 9 Israeli soldiers also lost their lives.

Notably, Israel launched what it called a limited ground operation into southern Lebanon last week after a series of attacks killed longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and others. The fighting between Israel and Hezbollah is the worst since they fought a brief war in 2006.

Meanwhile, thousands of people in Lebanon, including Palestinian refugees, continued to flee the widening conflict in the region. Nearly 375,000 people have fled from Lebanon into Syria in less than two weeks, according to a Lebanese government committee.

Israeli strikes kill Hamas operatives

Israel's military said it killed two senior operatives with Hamas' military wing in Lebanon. The attack on the northern Beddawi camp killed an operative with Hamas' military wing along with his wife and two young daughters, the Palestinian militant group said. Hamas later said another military wing member was killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley.

1400 killed in Lebanon in two weeks

In less than two weeks, at least 1,400 Lebanese, including civilians, medics and Hezbollah fighters, have been killed and 1.2 million became homeless. Israel said that it is targeting Hezbollah commanders and military equipment and aims to drive the militant group away from shared borders so displaced Israelis can return to their homes.

Hezbollah-Israel exchange projectile strikes

Meanwhile, the exchange of strikes continues between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel's military on Saturday said about 90 projectiles were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Most were intercepted, but several fell in the northern Arab town of Deir al-Asad, where three people were lightly injured, as reported by police. At least six people in Lebanon were also killed in more than a dozen Israeli airstrikes overnight and into Saturday, according to the Lebanese state-run National News Agency.

Strikes in Gaza continue

Strikes in Gaza killed at least 9 on Saturday, the Palestinian health officials said. One strike in the northern town of Beit Hanoun killed at least five, including two children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Another hit a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing at least four, Awda Hospital said.

Almost 90 per cent of residents in Gaza are now displaced, amid widespread destruction. Additionally, according to the Health Ministry, nearly 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during the war.



