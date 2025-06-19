Israel-Iran War: 'Doomsday Plane' of US takes flight as tensions escalate, here's what it means Known as the ‘Doomsday plane’, the E-4B Nightwatch is built to withstand nuclear blasts, cyberattacks, and electromagnetic interference. This aircraft is also equipped to coordinate counterattacks if required.

Washington:

Amid escalating tension between Iran and Israel, an American 'Doomsday Plane' was seen flying to Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC, on Tuesday night. The flight has now led to many questions about whether Washington is preparing for a possible full-scale conflict.

The development comes as Trump has repeatedly raised the idea of the US joining Israel in targeting Iran's nuclear facilities. However, Iran's supreme leader issued a fresh warning, saying the US would face strong retaliation if it carries out any attack.

But what exactly is the 'Doomsday Plane'? How dangerous is its deployment amid the Iran-Israel war? And is the US preparing for war? Check all details here.

Boeing E-4B Nightwatch: Know all about the 'Doomsday Plane'

Known as the 'Doomsday Plane', the E-4B Nightwatch made headlines after it went for a sudden flight from Louisiana to Maryland on Tuesday.

This aircraft acts like an airborne command centre for the President, Defence Secretary, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, helping them maintain secure communications and coordination during crises.

The warplane took off from Bossier City at 5:56 pm ET, flew along the coastline, circled near the Virginia-North Carolina border, and landed at Joint Base Andrews at 10:01 pm.

The flight was in the air just over four hours and led to speculation online, particularly because it used the callsign ORDER01, different from its usual code ORDER6.

The Boeing E-4B Nightwatch's each E-4B can carry up to 112 personnel and has a flight range of over 7,000 miles.

The unique features of this aircraft are unmatched by any other American military aircraft.

This is built to resist nuclear explosions, cyber threats, and electromagnetic interference and is also equipped to launch counterattacks if needed.

The aircraft has been designed to fly for up to a week without landing and is capable of refuelling mid-air. The longest known continuous flight by an E-4B is 35.4 hours.

The interior of the aircraft includes 18 beds, a room for briefings, areas for coordination and discussions, a command space, and rest zones, spread across three levels, turning it into a "Flying Pentagon" during emergencies.

Israel says Khamenei cannot continue to exist

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, "cannot continue to exist". Katz spoke after the latest wave of Iranian missiles struck a hospital and wounded at least 40 people.

"A dictator like Khamenei, who heads a country like Iran and has made the destruction of Israel his mission, cannot continue to exist," Katz said.

Iranian strike damages hospital in Israel

An Iranian missile slammed into the main hospital in southern Israel on Thursday, causing "extensive damage" but no serious injuries, according to the medical facility. Other missiles hit a high-rise building and several other residential buildings near Tel Aviv.

At least 40 people were wounded in the attacks, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service. Black smoke rose from the Soroka Medical Centre in the southern city of Beersheba as emergency teams evacuated patients.

