Israel defence minister says Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei 'cannot continue to exist'

Hours after the Iranian strike damaged a hospital in latest missile attack, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, “cannot continue to exist”.

“A dictator like Khamenei, who heads a country like Iran and has made the destruction of Israel his mission, cannot continue to exist,” Katz said. He added, “The IDF has been instructed and knows that in order to achieve all of its goals, this man absolutely should not continue to exist.”

At least 40 people wounded in the attacks

At least 40 people were wounded in the attacks, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service. Black smoke rose from the Soroka Medical Centre in the southern city of Beersheba as emergency teams evacuated patients. However, there were no serious injuries in the strike on the hospital.



In the meantime, US officials said this week that President Donald Trump had vetoed an Israeli plan to kill Khamenei. However, Trump later said there were no plans to kill him “at least not for now.”

Israel, meanwhile, carried out strikes on Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, in its latest attack on the country's sprawling nuclear programme, on the seventh day of a conflict that began with a surprise wave of Israeli airstrikes targeting military sites, senior officers and nuclear scientists.

A Washington-based Iranian human rights group said at least 639 people, including 263 civilians, have been killed in Iran and more than 1,300 wounded. In retaliation, Iran has fired some 400 missiles and hundreds of drones, killing at least 24 people in Israel and wounding hundreds.

Missile hits main hospital in southern Israel

Two doctors told The Associated Press that the missile struck almost immediately after air raid sirens went off, causing a loud explosion that could be heard from a safe room. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief media.

The hospital said the main impact was on an old surgery building that had been evacuated in recent days. After the strike, the medical facility was closed to all patients except for life-threatening cases, it said. Soroka has over 1,000 beds and provides services to around 1 million residents of Israel's south.



Netanyahu condemns strike on hospital

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the strike on the hospital and vowed a response, saying: “We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran.”

Iran has fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel, though most have been shot down by Israel's multi-tiered air defences, which detect incoming fire and shoot down missiles heading toward population centres and critical infrastructure. Israeli officials acknowledge it is imperfect.

Haim Bublil, a local police commander, told reporters that several people were lightly wounded in the strike.

Many hospitals in Israel activated emergency plans in the past week, converting underground parking to hospital floors and moving patients underground, especially those who are on ventilators or are difficult to move quickly.

Israel also boasts a fortified, subterranean blood bank that kicked into action after Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack ignited the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

