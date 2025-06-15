Benjamin Netanyahu postpones son's wedding as Iran launches missile barrage on Israel Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed his son Avner's wedding amid escalating tensions with Iran. The wedding, already controversial due to ongoing hostage situations in Gaza, was called off as Iran launched a massive missile barrage in retaliation to Israeli strikes.

New Delhi:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed the wedding of his son Avner Netanyahu as tensions with Iran reached a boiling point. The decision came as Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles on Israeli cities in response to an Israeli military offensive targeting key Iranian installations, according to a Times of Israel report.

Avner was set to marry his partner Amit Yardeni on Monday at Ronit's Farm in Kibbutz Yakum, an upscale venue north of Tel Aviv. However, the wedding became a subject of public outrage, with anti-government protest groups denouncing the Netanyahu family for preparing to celebrate while Israeli hostages remain in captivity in Gaza.

Mounting tensions and civilian casualties

The postponement coincided with one of the most intense escalations in the region. Israel launched a major offensive on Friday, reportedly hitting nuclear sites, military installations, and strategic leadership targets inside Iran. In retaliation, Tehran fired dozens of missiles into Israeli territory, prompting air raid sirens and emergency protocols nationwide. Israeli police on Sunday confirmed that at least 10 people were killed and 180 wounded in the Iranian missile strikes. Another seven were reported missing and are believed to be trapped under rubble.

Security measures and political backlash

Even before the military escalation, the planned wedding had drawn criticism. Protesters were preparing to demonstrate near the venue, citing the inappropriateness of celebrations during an ongoing national crisis. To manage security risks, Israeli police had installed iron barricades and barbed wire around the site and restricted airspace within a 1.5-km radius, allowing only police helicopters.

US President Trump issues warning

US President Donald Trump weighed in, warning Tehran of consequences if it attacked Israel. “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” he posted on Truth Social. He added that a peace deal between Iran and Israel was still possible and urged both sides to end the "bloody conflict."

