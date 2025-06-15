Israel hits Iran's Defence Ministry, nuclear-linked sites in Tehran amid escalating missile exchanges Israel intensified its offensive on Iran by targeting the Defence Ministry headquarters and nuclear-related facilities in Tehran, as Iran launched wave of missiles that killed at least four in northern Israel. The strikes follow Israel's surprise assault aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear programme.

New Delhi:

Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on Iran early Sunday, targeting the Iranian Defence Ministry headquarters in Tehran and facilities linked to the country's energy infrastructure. The strikes marked an escalation in the ongoing hostilities that erupted two days ago, when Israel mounted a surprise attack to cripple Iran’s nuclear programme. Tehran retaliated with another barrage of missiles that Israeli officials said killed four people in a residential building in Galilee. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard claimed it had struck fuel production sites used by Israeli fighter jets and warned of further missile attacks if Israeli airstrikes continue.

Explosions rock Tehran as Israeli cabinet meets

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared “Tehran is burning” in a post on social media, as blasts were reported in the eastern and western parts of the capital. The Israeli military confirmed multiple strikes in Tehran, including 40 sites it described as “missile-related,” and said dozens of fighter jets were "operating freely" across Iranian airspace.

This comes amid reports that Israel has also hit an Iranian natural-gas processing facility in South Pars, which, if confirmed, would mark the first Israeli attack on Iran’s oil and gas industry. The full extent of the damage is yet to be assessed.

Iran vows more attacks, but nuclear talks fall apart

Amid the intensifying conflict, Iran cancelled the sixth round of indirect nuclear talks with the United States, scheduled for Sunday. Iranian Foreign Ministry official Abbas Araghchi called the negotiations “unjustifiable” in light of the Israeli airstrikes, which he said had Washington’s backing — a claim the US denies.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, doubling down on the military offensive, said the current strikes were “nothing compared to what they will feel under the sway of our forces in the coming days.” Israel claims its strikes over the past two days have killed 78 people in Iran, including several generals and nine senior scientists involved in Iran’s nuclear programme.

Casualties mount, fears of wider war grow

In Israel, emergency services confirmed that a two-story house in the north was struck, killing a woman and injuring over a dozen others. The Magen David Adom emergency service said more casualties were feared as missiles continued to fall across northern and central regions.

The US military is assisting with missile interception, with its ground-based defence systems shooting down incoming Iranian rockets. Israeli officials said at least seven soldiers were wounded when a missile landed in central Israel. Israel’s main international airport remains shut, and sirens were heard again on Sunday night as Iran launched another volley of missiles.

Global concerns mount as nuclear fears resurface

The United Nations’ atomic watchdog recently censured Iran for failing to comply with safeguards meant to prevent weapons development. While Iran insists its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes, its enrichment levels are now near weapons-grade, according to US intelligence. US President Donald Trump on Friday urged Iran to return to the negotiating table. “Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left,” he warned.

World powers, including China, have expressed concern. Beijing called Israel’s strike on nuclear sites a “dangerous precedent,” amid fears of a broader regional conflict as Israel simultaneously ramps up military action against Hamas in Gaza.

(With inputs from AP)