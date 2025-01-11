Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu appoints Mossad director for Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave his nod to send David Barnea, the director of the Mossad - a foreign intelligence agency - to ceasefire negotiations in Qatar, strengthening hope for a pause in the war in Gaza. The Prime Minister's Office announced the decision on Saturday.

However, It was not immediately clear when Barnea would travel to Qatar's capital, Doha, the site of the latest round of indirect talks between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

His presence means high-level Israeli officials who would need to sign off on any agreement are now involved.

Just one brief ceasefire has been achieved in 15 months of war, and that occurred in the earliest weeks of fighting. The talks mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar have repeatedly stalled since then.

Netanyahu has insisted on destroying Hamas' ability to fight in Gaza. Hamas has insisted on a full Israeli troop withdrawal from the largely devastated territory. On Thursday, Gaza's Health Ministry said over 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war.

Also being sent to Qatar are the head of Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency and military and political advisers.

Netanyahu's office said the decision followed a meeting with his defence minister, security chiefs and negotiators “on behalf of the outgoing and incoming US administrations.”

The office also released a photo showing Netanyahu with President-elect Donald Trump's incoming special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who was in Qatar this week.

Families of the roughly 100 hostages still held in Gaza after being seized in the October 7, 2023 militant attack that sparked the war are pressing Netanyahu to reach a deal to bring their loved ones home.

The recovery of two hostages' bodies in the past week renewed fears that time is running out. Hamas has said that after months of heavy fighting, it isn't sure who is alive or dead.

(With AP inputs)