Israel-Hamas war may start all over again in March as Netanyahu faces mounting pressure: Here's why

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reported to be under huge pressure from his far-right governing partners to restart the war with Hamas following the end of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement brokered by the US and the Arab nations. While the Gaza ceasefire has halted the war and facilitated the exchange of hostages between Israel and Hamas, Netanyahu faces the heat in Israel as a particular section of the Jewish nation does not want the war to stop.

Coalition partners keep Netanyahu under pressure

Earlier, one of the erstwhile partners of Netanyahu's government, Itamar Ben-Gvir, quit the government the day the ceasefire went into effect. However, the Israeli PM still has the parliamentary majority. Another far-right leader, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, issued threats to leave if Israel does not resume the war after the ceasefire's first phase.

In another major development just after the Gaza ceasefire was announced, Herzi Halevi, the top Israeli general, resigned. Following Halevi's resignation, Major General Yaron Finkelman, head of Israel's Southern Command, which oversees operations in Gaza, also resigned.

What impact do resignations have?

Their resignations are likely to intensify calls for a public inquiry into the October 7 failures tied to Hamas' surprise attack that triggered the war in Gaza, something Netanyahu has said must wait until the war is over.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu, who has embarked on a visit to the US, will become the first leader to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House after he assumed the presidency on January 20. The visit comes as the US and Arab nations are set to start the negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement has seen the return of hostages, with Hamas releasing a total of 33 hostages, eight of whom it says are dead, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

War may start all over again: Here's why

Moreover, the negotiations for the second phase will begin on Monday. If successful, it will ensure the total cessation of hostilities with the return of the remaining 60 or so hostages. On the other hand, if mediators, including the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, fail to broker a deal, the war may begin in early March.

