Netanyahu to become first foreign leader to meet Trump at White House after he returned to Oval Office

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Trump with Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will become the first foreign leader to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House after the latter returned to the Oval Office on January 20. On his upcoming visit to the US, Netanyahu said he would discuss “victory over Hamas” with Trump while also touching upon issues like countering Iran and expanding diplomatic relations with Arab countries.

In a statement released before his departure to the US, Netanyahu said that by working together, they could "strengthen security, broaden the circle of peace, and achieve a remarkable era of peace through strength."

US, Arab mediators set to start the negotiations for next phase of ceasefire

The meeting between Trump and Netanyahu comes as the US and the Arab mediators are set to start the negotiations for brokering the next phase of an agreement to end the war in the Strip and pave the way for the release of dozens of militant-held hostages.

Notably, Netanyahu is under huge pressure from his far-right governing partners to resume the war after the first phase ends in early March. He has asserted that Israel is committed to victory over Hamas and the return of all the hostages captured following the October 7 attack by Hamas.

While Trump has remained a staunch supporter of Israel, his stance on the current turn of events remains unclear. Earlier, the US President pledged to end the war in the Middle East and wasted no time in claiming credit for helping to broker the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The Gaza ceasefire deal has halted the war and has facilitated the release of hostages from both warring sides. While Hamas has released 18 hostages who had been held for over 15 months, Israel reciprocated by freeing up hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails.

What if the negotiations for the second phase of ceasefire fail?

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement is expected to see Hamas releasing a total of 33 hostages, eight of whom Hamas says are dead, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Under the Gaza ceasefire, Israeli forces have pulled back from most areas and allowed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to return to devastated northern Gaza.

The negotiations for the second phase will begin on Monday. If successful, they will ensure the total cessation of hostilities with the return of the remaining 60 or so hostages. If mediators like the United States, Qatar, and Egypt fail to broker a deal, the war may begin in early March.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read | Elon Musk 'great friend', being 'falsely smeared': Netanyahu defends tech mogul over salute row