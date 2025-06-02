Israel becomes first country to down enemy drones with laser weapon | Videos Israel has become the first country to successfully use a laser weapon to shoot down enemy drones in a live combat setting. The Israeli Air Force deployed the prototype system during the ongoing “Swords of Iron” war in Gaza, achieving multiple drone interceptions.

Israel has become the first country to successfully use a laser weapon to shoot down enemy drones in combat, marking a significant milestone in modern warfare. The breakthrough took place during the ongoing “Swords of Iron” war in Gaza, with the Israeli Air Force’s Aerial Defense Array deploying a prototype laser air defense system in live battlefield conditions.

The high-energy laser weapon, developed by Israel-based Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, uses a focused beam of light to heat and destroy aerial threats such as drones. Unlike conventional missile interceptors, laser systems offer a low-cost and rapid-response solution against smaller, less expensive targets.

“Throughout the current war, the IAF, including its Aerial Defense Array soldiers, studied and deployed the laser systems in the field, achieving outstanding interception rates that saved civilian lives and protected national assets,” Rafael said in a statement.

Brigadier General Yehuda Elmakayes, head of the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development, confirmed that the successful battlefield use of the prototype marked the “world’s first successful high-power laser interceptions on the battlefield.” “We are currently integrating these insights into the systems under development, while expanding the range of laser-based systems to protect Israeli civilians and IDF forces,” he added.

Footage shows laser in action

Video footage released by Israel’s Ministry of Defense shows the laser weapon in operation, successfully intercepting and downing at least three drones. In one clip, the laser can be seen igniting the tip of a drone’s wing, causing it to burn and crash to the ground.

The intercepted drones resembled models previously used by Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen, often characterised by a cruciform shape and V-tail configuration.

Israel plans to integrate the laser system with the larger, still-developing Iron Beam platform — a high-power directed energy defense network. Military experts view such systems as a cost-effective way to neutralise low-cost threats like drones, without relying on expensive interceptor missiles.