Is Donald Trump's video on Charlie Kirk's shooting AI-generated? Internet questions authenticity Charlie Kirk shot dead: While some users claimed Trump's video message can be real, another X user wrote, “The Trump video was at least partially AI. Has anyone seen him since Charlie Kirk’s shooting? The suspect is still at large. How deep does this go?"

Washington:

After US President Donald Trump’s video message on Charlie Kirk’s shooting went viral, several social media users shared the clipped portions of the footage, claiming “it looks very much like an AI avatar of Trump delivering an official message."

One of the X user, with the handle name @MattBinder, wrote: “His body and hands barely move for the entire video. Also…they missed this weird glitch… what’s going on here".

Social media users argue the clip was AI-generated

After the claims of AI-generated video surfaced, several social media users argued that the clip was AI-generated, while others believed it was a genuine speech that had simply been altered with a morph transition.

While some still claimed it can be real, another X user wrote, “The Trump video was at least partially AI. Has anyone seen him since Charlie Kirk’s shooting? The suspect is still at large. How deep does this go?"

Video receives over 3.4 million views

It is interesting to note that the video posted by the White House on Donald Trump’s speech on Thursday morning has received over 3.4 million views.

Earlier in the day, right-wing activist and prominent Trump ally Charlie Kirk was shot dead in what officials called it a “political assassination," an act that has stoked fears of escalating political violence in an already polarised United States.

Trump condemns Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Soon after the incident, President Trump condemned the killing in a video address from the Oval Office. “This is a dark moment for America," he said in a message posted on Truth Social, hailing Kirk as a “martyr for truth."

Also Read:

Trump on assassination of Charlie Kirk: 'Will go after those who perpetrate political violence'