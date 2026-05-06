Iran will only accept 'fair and comprehensive' peace deal: Abbas Araghchi in meeting with China's Wang Yi

Beijing:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, currently on a visit to China, met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday and stressed that Tehran would only accept a “fair and comprehensive” agreement to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

According to Iran’s ISNA news agency, Araghchi said Iran was seeking a complete and balanced resolution to the crisis while defending its legitimate interests. “We will only accept a fair and comprehensive agreement,” he said during the meeting.

Araghchi also praised China’s position on the conflict, particularly Beijing’s criticism of the actions of the United States and Israel. Describing China as a close friend of Iran, he said bilateral cooperation would grow stronger under the current circumstances.

“The war that has been launched against us is a blatant act of aggression and a clear violation of international law. We will do our utmost to protect our legitimate rights and interests in the negotiations,” Araghchi said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, meanwhile, stressed the urgent need for a complete ceasefire in West Asia. According to ISNA, Wang said China was prepared to continue efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the region.

"Establishing a complete ceasefire is necessary and inevitable,” Wang Yi said, while also emphasising the importance of direct dialogue between the concerned parties as the region faces what he described as a critical turning point.

The talks in Beijing took place following a formal invitation from Wang Yi and formed part of what Araghchi described on Telegram as Iran’s “ongoing diplomatic consultations” with global partners. China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the two leaders exchanged views on the worsening geopolitical situation in West Asia.

Araghchi’s China visit follows a three-nation diplomatic tour that included Pakistan, Oman and Russia, aimed at building international support amid rising regional tensions. During his visit to St Petersburg, Araghchi met Russian President Vladimir Putin, who reportedly assured him that Moscow was ready to do “everything in its power” to help achieve a peaceful settlement to the conflict involving the US and Israel.

Apart from broader strategic consultations, Araghchi has also focused on regional security and maritime stability. During talks in Oman, he discussed the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that consultations between Iran and Oman were essential as safe passage through the vital waterway had become a major global concern.

Iran’s latest diplomatic engagements reflect Tehran’s broader effort to strengthen ties with regional and global powers as tensions continue to rise over regional influence and strategic waterways in West Asia.

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