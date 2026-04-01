Iran war LIVE: Explosions heard in Syrian capital Damascus; senior Hezbollah commander killed in Beirut

Tehran:

As the Iran-US-Israel conflict entered its second month, US President Donald Trump said that the United States will "leave" Iran in "two or three" more weeks. "It's possible that we'll have a deal because they want to make a deal. They want to make a deal more than I want to make a deal. But in a fairly short period of time, we'll be finished," Trump stated on Tuesday (local time). As Iran continues its strike on Gulf nations, the UAE has barred Iranians from entering or transiting the country as the war rages, three major airlines said Wednesday. The long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad, as well as the lower-cost airline FlyDubai, made the announcements on their websites. Entry rules can sometimes be opaque in the autocratic United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms. But the airlines' websites all displayed the order. It said holders of Golden Visas, 10-year residency permits in the country, could still enter.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has issued a warning that it will respond to any assassination by targeting companies linked to the United States. In its statement, the IRGC advised employees to leave such workplaces and urged residents within a 1 km radius to move to safer areas. The warning names major global firms, including Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Tesla, among others, and states that the directive would take effect from 8:00 PM Tehran time on April 1. "These companies should expect the destruction of their respective units in exchange for each terror act in Iran, starting from 8 PM Tehran time on Wednesday, April 1st," the IRGC said in its statement.

The conflict has also led to a global crisis, with oil prices rising sharply and both ground and aerial attacks intensifying. US gas prices jumped past an average of $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022 on Tuesday, as the Iran war continues to push fuel prices higher worldwide. However, Trump said that the responsibility for keeping the Strait of Hormuz open should belong with countries that rely on it, rather than the US He said there's "no reason for us to do this."

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