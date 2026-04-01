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Iran war LIVE: Explosions heard in Syrian capital Damascus; senior Hezbollah commander killed in Beirut

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump has suggested that the ongoing military conflict with Iran could conclude within the next two to three weeks, while claiming that Tehran is 'begging to make a deal'.

Rescue workers inspect the scene of an Israeli airstrike as fires burn among damaged vehicles in Beirut, Lebanon.
Rescue workers inspect the scene of an Israeli airstrike as fires burn among damaged vehicles in Beirut, Lebanon. Image Source : AP
Tehran:

As the Iran-US-Israel conflict entered its second month, US President Donald Trump said that the United States will "leave" Iran in "two or three" more weeks. "It's possible that we'll have a deal because they want to make a deal. They want to make a deal more than I want to make a deal. But in a fairly short period of time, we'll be finished," Trump stated on Tuesday (local time). As Iran continues its strike on Gulf nations, the UAE has barred Iranians from entering or transiting the country as the war rages, three major airlines said Wednesday. The long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad, as well as the lower-cost airline FlyDubai, made the announcements on their websites. Entry rules can sometimes be opaque in the autocratic United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms. But the airlines' websites all displayed the order. It said holders of Golden Visas, 10-year residency permits in the country, could still enter.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has issued a warning that it will respond to any assassination by targeting companies linked to the United States. In its statement, the IRGC advised employees to leave such workplaces and urged residents within a 1 km radius to move to safer areas. The warning names major global firms, including Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Tesla, among others, and states that the directive would take effect from 8:00 PM Tehran time on April 1. "These companies should expect the destruction of their respective units in exchange for each terror act in Iran, starting from 8 PM Tehran time on Wednesday, April 1st," the IRGC said in its statement. 

The conflict has also led to a global crisis, with oil prices rising sharply and both ground and aerial attacks intensifying. US gas prices jumped past an average of $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022 on Tuesday, as the Iran war continues to push fuel prices higher worldwide. However, Trump said that the responsibility for keeping the Strait of Hormuz open should belong with countries that rely on it, rather than the US He said there's "no reason for us to do this."

Follow the thread for the latest updates on the US-Israel-Iran war.

Live updates :Iran war

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  • 8:28 AM (IST)Apr 01, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    US military denies bombing Iranian sports hall in Lamerd

    The Central Command has responded to an investigation by the New York Times, which found that a short-range US ballistic missile called the PrSM was used in a deadly attack on a sports hall and residential area in the city of Lamerd on February 28.

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Apr 01, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bahrain civil defence teams extinguishing fire at a company facility

    The Ministry of Interior says civil defence crews are extinguishing a fire in a facility of a company as a result of the Iranian aggression. "Relevant authorities are taking their measures at the site," it added, without naming the company.

  • 7:28 AM (IST)Apr 01, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israel strikes factory in Iran

    Israel said early Wednesday it struck a plant supplying Iran’s theocracy with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, to allegedly use in a chemical weapons program. Iran acknowledged the strike on Tofigh Daru factory, but insisted it only supplied hospital drugs used in medical operations.

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Apr 01, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rubio says war on Iran nearing 'finish line'

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the "finish line" in the war on Iran is coming soon as the conflict enters its fifth week. "We can see the finish line. It’s not today, it’s not tomorrow, but it is coming," Rubio told Fox News's "Hannity" show. He added that a direct meeting with Iranian officials could be possible at some point. The comments came after Trump said that the US could wrap up its military operation against Iran within two to three weeks.

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Apr 01, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Argentina designates IRGC as terrorist organization: Report

    Argentina designates Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, according to media reports. 

     

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Apr 01, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    348 US troops have been wounded in the Iran war

    The formal injury count, provided by Capt. Tim Hawkins, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, says six service members were wounded seriously. Central Command said last Friday in a previous update that 303 troops were wounded, 10 of them seriously. It was not clear why the tally of serious injuries has since been decreased. Hawkins said of the total wounded to date, 315 service members have returned to duty.

    It’s not clear whether the official US military count includes the injured from multiple attacks on Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan air base last week. Since the Iran war began, 13 US service members have been killed in combat.

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Apr 01, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    US 'finishing the job' in Iran: Trump

    US President Donald Trump predicted the US will be done with the conflict "within maybe two weeks, maybe a couple of days longer to do the job. But we want to knock out every single thing they have." Despite repeatedly listing four or five objectives for the war, Trump said he "had one goal: They will have no nuclear weapon and that goal has been attained." He did not explain how he felt that goal had been reached. He said the US may strike a deal with Iran before the next few weeks are up but said, if not, "We'll hit some bridges, got a couple of nice bridges in mind. But if they come to the table, that’ll be good."

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Apr 01, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Hezbollah leader killed in Beirut strikes

    Israel's military said very early on Wednesday morning that it had killed a senior Hezbollah commander and another senior leader in two separate strikes in the Beirut area.

     

  • 6:52 AM (IST)Apr 01, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump to address nation on Iran war on Wednesday

    White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X that Trump will "give an Address to the Nation to provide an important update on Iran" at 9 pm EDT on Wednesday. Her post came shortly after Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday evening that US forces could leave Iran in "two or three weeks."

     

  • 6:51 AM (IST)Apr 01, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Saudi Arabia intercepts 2 drones

    Early on Wednesday morning, Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted and destroyed two drones in the previous hours. A Gulf ally of the United States, the country has been targeted by Iran repeatedly. This week, more than two dozen American service members were injured from missile and drone attacks on a Saudi air base.

     

  • 6:51 AM (IST)Apr 01, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Tanker attacked off coast of Qatar

    A tanker came under attack off the coast of Qatar early Wednesday, authorities said. The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center announced the attack happened, saying a projectile slammed into the side of the ship. It said no environmental damage was done and the tanker's crew was safe.

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