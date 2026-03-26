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Iran war LIVE: US rejects reports of talks in Pakistan; Trump says Iran 'afraid' to admit it wants a deal

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Iran war LIVE: Iran has dismissed the US plan to pause the war in the Middle East, issuing its own counterproposal instead, as it launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries.

Plumes of smoke and fire rise after debris from an intercepted Iranian drone struck an oil facility, according to authorities, in Fujairah, UAE.
Plumes of smoke and fire rise after debris from an intercepted Iranian drone struck an oil facility, according to authorities, in Fujairah, UAE. Image Source : AP
Tehran:

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, developments on Thursday indicate a rapidly evolving situation. Iran has rejected the ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States and instead presented a counter-offer, underscoring the difficulties in reaching a diplomatic resolution at this stage. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran was taking part in peace talks, suggesting Tehran's denials were because Iranian negotiators fear being killed by their own side. "They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump told a dinner for Republican members of Congress.

On the ground, the situation remains tense. Air raid sirens were heard again in several Israeli cities, particularly in Tel Aviv and central regions, sparking fear among residents. Initial reports suggest the attack may have involved rockets fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon. So far, no casualties have been reported.

Meanwhile, concerns are also rising in the Gulf region. A fire broke out in the Muharraq district of Manama, located near the Bahrain International Airport. Authorities said firefighting operations are underway and the situation is being closely monitored. These developments highlight the continuing instability in the region on both military and diplomatic fronts. While disagreements over a ceasefire persist, attacks and counter-attacks continue, raising concerns about further escalation. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether dialogue can ease tensions or if the conflict deepens further.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates on the Iran war.

Live updates :Iran war

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  • 10:40 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israel says air defences responding to Iranian missiles

    The Israeli military said air defences were responding to "missiles launched from Iran" early Thursday, with sirens activated across central Israel, parts of Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. "Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," a military statement said, more than 14 hours after announcing a previous missile attack.

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    UAE responding to missile and drone threats

    The Emirati Ministry of Defence says the country is again "responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran". "The sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones," the ministry added in a short statement on X.

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israeli military says soldier seriously wounded in Lebanon

    The military says the soldier was wounded as "a result of mortar shell fired at forces in Lebanon" and that the person has been taken to hospital for medical treatment. The statement came hours after the Israeli military said another reserve soldier was "seriously wounded" as a result of rocket fire in Lebanon.

  • 10:25 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Russia slams second US-Israeli strike near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear reactor

    Russia's foreign ministry has accused the US and Israel of deliberately trying to spark a nuclear disaster after a second strike near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant. It's forced Moscow to evacuate more staff from the joint Iranian-Russian built site.

  • 9:56 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Strait of Hormuz open for India, confirms Iran

    Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said that Tehran permitted the passage of vessels for 'friendly nations,' including India, through the Strait of Hormuz. Apart from India, vessels from Russia, China, Pakistan, and Iraq have also been granted safe passage through the conflict-hit maritime chokepoint. READ

  • 9:21 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Two boys killed in US-Israeli attack on Iran's Shiraz: Report

    The IRNA news agency is reporting that the two teenage boys were killed in a US-Israeli attack on a residential area in the village of Kafri in the county of Shiraz on Wednesday evening. It identified the boys as Ilya and Amir Hossein Sharafi.

  • 9:05 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    White House warns Iran amid negotiation talks

    Amid negotiations talks with Iran, the White House has warned Tehran, saying that 'US President Donald Trump does not bluff, and he would unleash hell' after the Islamic Republic rejected his conditions for a ceasefire, adding that Washington is prepared to escalate its military operations if necessary. READ

     

  • 9:05 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Why crossing Strait of Hormuz is not so straight?

    Iran's decision to block the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing attacks involving the United States and Israel has created widespread panic across global markets. The move has intensified the energy crisis in several countries as this maritime route connects the oil-rich Persian Gulf to the rest of the world. Nearly 20 to 25 per cent of the world's oil and LNG supply, amounting to more than 20 to 21 million barrels each day, passes through this narrow passage. Amid the tensions, Iran is allowing only selected vessels belonging to countries with which it maintains friendly ties. Notably, India is among the nations permitted to transit through the route. READ

     

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Iran rules out peace talks with US

    In a strong rebuttal, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his government has not engaged in talks to end the war, and has no plan on any negotiations". His remark came during an interview with the Iranian state TV on Wednesday. Amid intensified war in the West Asia, Iran dismissed an American plan to pause the war and launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries, including an assault that sparked a huge fire at Kuwait International Airport. READ

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump says Iran negotiators fear being 'killed by own people'

    US President Donald Trump insisted Wednesday that Iran was taking part in peace talks, suggesting Tehran's denials were because Iranian negotiators fear being killed by their own side. "They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump told a dinner for Republican members of Congress.

     

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Reports of peace talks in Pakistan are 'speculations': White House

    US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday said that the reports of possible peace talks with Iran to be held in Pakistan are 'speculation'. Leavitt, while briefing the media, said that nothing is to be considered official unless it is announced by the White House. "I've seen that speculation. Nothing is official until it is announced by this White House. We aren't going to get ahead of ourselves," she said.

     

  • 9:03 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israel military says carried out 'wide-scale' strikes in Iran

    Israel's military on Thursday said its forces had carried out a wave of strikes across Iran, including in the central city of Isfahan. A brief military statement said Israeli forces "completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in several areas across Iran".

  • 9:03 AM (IST)Mar 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Two-thirds of Iran munition plants hit, US says

    The United States has struck over two-thirds of Iran's munitions plants, the head of the American military's Central Command said. US Navy Adm. Brad Cooper made the comments in a video released early Thursday by Central Command. "Today, we have damaged or destroyed over two-thirds of Iran’s missile, drone and naval production facilities and shipyards — and we're not done yet," Cooper said. "We are on a path to completely eliminate Iran’s wider military manufacturing apparatus."

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