Iran war LIVE: US rejects reports of talks in Pakistan; Trump says Iran 'afraid' to admit it wants a deal

Tehran:

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, developments on Thursday indicate a rapidly evolving situation. Iran has rejected the ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States and instead presented a counter-offer, underscoring the difficulties in reaching a diplomatic resolution at this stage. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran was taking part in peace talks, suggesting Tehran's denials were because Iranian negotiators fear being killed by their own side. "They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump told a dinner for Republican members of Congress.

On the ground, the situation remains tense. Air raid sirens were heard again in several Israeli cities, particularly in Tel Aviv and central regions, sparking fear among residents. Initial reports suggest the attack may have involved rockets fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon. So far, no casualties have been reported.

Meanwhile, concerns are also rising in the Gulf region. A fire broke out in the Muharraq district of Manama, located near the Bahrain International Airport. Authorities said firefighting operations are underway and the situation is being closely monitored. These developments highlight the continuing instability in the region on both military and diplomatic fronts. While disagreements over a ceasefire persist, attacks and counter-attacks continue, raising concerns about further escalation. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether dialogue can ease tensions or if the conflict deepens further.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates on the Iran war.