Iran threatens to target Israel's 'secret nuclear sites' if attacked

Iran's top security body issued a stern warning on Monday, stating that its armed forces would immediately target Israel’s 'secret nuclear facilities' if the country comes under military attack, Xinhua news agency reported. The statement follows Iran's claim that it has obtained 'sensitive Israeli intelligence,' escalating tensions between the two nations.

The Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran issued the warning just days after Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib claimed that Iran had obtained a 'significant cache' of Israeli documents through intelligence operations.

Iran identifies Israeli targets for potential retaliatory strikes

According to the council, months of intelligence operations have allowed Iran's armed forces to pinpoint high-value Israeli targets, including sensitive facilities. The council warned that these would be subject to immediate retaliatory strikes if Israel launches any military action against Iranian interests. "This forms part of a broader strategic initiative aimed at countering disinformation by hostile actors and reinforcing Iran's deterrent capabilities," the SNSC said.

Tehran's access to Israeli intelligence would allow it to swiftly target "concealed nuclear sites" in the event of an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, the council said, adding that the information also supports proportionate retaliation against attacks on Iran's economic or military assets.

Israel is believed by many to possess nuclear weapons, though it has never officially confirmed or denied this, maintaining a longstanding policy of strategic ambiguity.

Can Israel take dangerous steps?

Meanwhile, it's worth noting that US intelligence agencies have recently indicated that Israel may be preparing to take aggressive action against Iran. According to their assessment, the Israeli military could target Iran's nuclear facilities. Adding to the concerns, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi warned that Iran is rapidly expanding its stockpile of weapons-grade uranium and has also begun producing advanced centrifuges.

US President Donald Trump also said last month that he had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop attacking Iran so that the US administration could get more time to move forward on a new nuclear deal with Tehran. The US and Israel have been constantly threatening Iran over the nuclear deal. The US has clearly said that if there is no agreement with Iran, then there will be an attack on Iran, which will be led by Israel.

