Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg, other activists arrive in Israel after seizure

Jerusalem:

A Gaza-bound boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists that was stopped by Israeli forces arrived at an Israeli port on Monday, enforcing a longstanding blockade of the Palestinian territory that was tightened during the Israel-Hamas war.

Activists likely to be held in a detention facility

The 12 activists have been undergoing medical examinations to confirm they are in good health, the ministry stated. According to Adalah, a legal rights organization representing them, they are likely to be held at a detention facility in Ramle prior to their deportation.

The activists launched their protest against Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, one of the most devastating conflicts since World War II, and the severe restrictions on humanitarian aid entry. Both actions have pushed the population of nearly 2 million Palestinians toward the brink of famine.

“Ship was unlawfully boarded”

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which organised the mission, accused Israeli forces of "kidnapping" the activists as they attempted to deliver critical humanitarian aid.

"The ship was unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted and its life-saving cargo — including baby formula, food and medical supplies — confiscated," it said in a statement.

The organisation claimed the ship was intercepted in international waters roughly 200 kilometres from Gaza. Legal rights group Adalah also maintained that Israel had "no legal authority" to seize the vessel.

Selfie yacht of celebrities: Israeli Foreign Ministry

Israel’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the Freedom Flotilla voyage as a publicity stunt, calling it the “selfie yacht of the celebrities” on social media. It stated that the activists would be deported and the limited aid on board would be sent to Gaza through official channels.

Footage released by Israeli authorities showed military personnel giving sandwiches and water to the detained activists, who were seen wearing life vests.

Israeli officials downplayed the aid being transported, claiming it was less than a truckload. Government spokesperson David Mencer said, “This wasn’t humanitarian aid. It’s Instagram activism,” adding that Israel had delivered over 1,200 truckloads of supplies to Gaza in the past two weeks. “Greta wasn’t bringing aid, she was bringing herself,” he said, referring to activist Greta Thunberg.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)