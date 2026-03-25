Iran takes dig at Donald Trump's negotiation claims: 'You are negotiating with yourselves'

Tehran:

After US President Donald Trump made claims that Iran is ready for holding negotiation talks on war, Iran Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters (the unified combatant command headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces) spokesperson took a jibe at the US saying that the situation had reached a stage where the Americans were negotiating with themselves.

Strategic power you used to boast about has turned into strategic defeat: Iran to Trump

"The strategic power you used to boast about has now turned into a strategic defeat...Do not label your defeat as an 'agreement.' The era of your promises has come to an end. Today, there are two fronts in the world: Truth and Falsehood. No freedom-seeking truth-seeker will be deceived by your media waves. The level of your internal conflicts has reached the stage where you are negotiating with yourselves. There will be no more talk of your investments in the region, nor will you ever see the former prices of energy and oil again, until you understand that stability in this region is guaranteed only by the powerful hand of our armed forces," the spokesperson said.

Iranian forces would never come to terms with the US-Israel forces

The spokesperson further underlined that the Iranian forces would never come to terms with the US-Israel forces.

"Stability through power. We explicitly declare: until we will it, no situation will return to its previous state. This will is established only when the thought of any action against the Iranian nation is completely erased from your filthy minds. Our first and last word, from the very first day, has been, is, and will remain: someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you. Not now, and not ever," he said.

Trump earlier confirmed that negotiations were on with Iran

US President Trump had earlier confirmed that negotiations were on with Iran claiming that the war was going to end.

"We're in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal and who wouldn't if you were there? Look, their navy's gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. pretty much everything they have is gone. I think we are going to end it. I cannot tell you for sure. We have won this... We literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can't do a thing about it. For instance, if I want to take down that power plant, they can't do a thing about it... They are totally defeated... Militarily, they are dead," he said.

There has however been no formal response from the Iranian side to the latest overture from Trump. The Iranians on Tuesday had denied reports of any negotiations with the US claiming that peace would only be achieved once US-Israel stopped its campaign. With the Iranian military taking a belligerent stand even as it launched wave 80 of its retaliatory strikes, peace remains elusive in West Asia.

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