Iran's President Pezeshkian addresses nation: 'Iran will continue to strike hard'

Tehran:

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian is addressing the nation. In a televised statement,President Pezeshkian was heard saying, "Iran's armed forces will continue to strike hard and destroy the military bases of our enemies." "The martyrdom of our leader was a culmination of years of sacrifice," the president said.

Meanwhile, former Iran President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was killed in a strike by Israeli Air Force on Saturday, according to media reports. Along with Ahmadinejad, many of his close advisers and bodyguards were also killed in the Israeli strikes. Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: 'Killed 40 Iranian commanders in just 1 minute,' claims Israel

Reports have claimed that the bodyguards, who were part of Ahmadinejad's security cover, were members of the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Ahmadinejad and his team were killed after a building in which they were present in Tehran was hit by the Israeli Air Force. It must be mentioned here that Ahmadinejad's residence is located in Tehran's northeastern Narmak district.

Some videos have also gone viral on social media that showed the destruction following the Israeli strikes on Ahmadinejad's residence. Reports claimed that two pupils were also killed during the airstrikes.

Israel on Sunday continued its attack on Iran, targeting the Islamic Republic's army headquarters in Tehran, destroying several of its fighter aircraft. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have targeted the Basij forces headquarters and also the Tabriz airport that destroyed at least two Iranian F-5 and F-4 fighter jets.

"Two F5 and F4 fighter jets at the airport of Tabriz in western Iran, as the jets were prepared for takeoff. The strike was conducted to degrade the Iranian Air Force’s activities and to further expand the degradation of their aerial defense," said the IDF on X (previously Twitter), while sharing a video of the strike.

While Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has already been killed in the strikes, Israel has said it would continue striking the Islamic Republic. Israel, which has always been against Iran's nuclear programme, has also released a video showing the precision strikes on Khamenei's compound in Tehran, naming its mission as Operation Roaring Lion.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel's operation will continue as long as necessary, as he in his Saturday's address highlighted that the Iranian regime has called for "death to Israel and death to America" in the past 47 years. Because of Iran, people in the Middle East stay in fear, Netanyahu said, adding that Tehran has armed proxies against Israel in Gaza, Syria and other countries.

"It trampled on the citizens of its country, it instilled fear in the peoples of the region, it spread a vast network of terror across the entire world, it invested enormous resources to develop atomic bombs and tens of thousands of missiles intended, as it defined it, to erase Israel from the map of the world," he said.

