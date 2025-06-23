Iran's first statement after attacking US bases: 'So whoever has assaulted you, assault him in the same way' Iran launched missile attacks Monday on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region. Qatar condemned the attack, but said it successfully intercepted the missiles.

Tehran:

In a bold retaliation to what it described as an "aggressive and shameless" assault by the United States on its nuclear facilities, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced that Iranian armed forces have launched a powerful missile strike on the US air base at Al-Udeid in Qatar. The operation, carried out a day after the US strike, saw Iran fire the exact number of missiles as the bombs used by the US.

Iran says strike targeted base, not Qatar

Quoting the Quranic verse, "So whoever has assaulted you, then assault him in the same way that he has assaulted you," the Iranian statement termed the attack as a justified act of self-defence. Iranian officials emphasised that the targeted US base was deliberately chosen for its distance from populated areas, ensuring no harm to civilians.

Reassuring its Gulf neighbour, Iran reiterated that the strike posed no threat to Qatar or its people. The statement reaffirmed Iran's continued respect for its "friendly and brotherly" ties with Qatar and underlined Tehran's commitment to preserving its historic and warm relationship.

Iran launched missile attacks on US military bases

Al Udeid is also home to the Combined Air Operations Center, which provides command and control of air power across the region as well as the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, the largest expeditionary wing in the world. Earlier in the day, Israel expanded its war against Iran to include targets associated with the country's struggling theocracy, striking the gate of a Tehran prison notorious for holding political activists and hitting the headquarters of the military force that suppressed recent protests.

