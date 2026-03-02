Iran fires powerful and deadly Qadr ballistic missile with 2,000 km range against Israel

New Delhi:

In a significant escalation of the ongoing Middle East conflict, Iran has launched a Qadr‑series medium‑range ballistic missile, marking a serious development in Tehran’s military action against Israel.

The Qadr family of missiles — technically part of Iran’s Ghadr‑110 series — are medium‑range ballistic systems with a reported operational range of 1,800–2,000 kilometres. These systems have been showcased by Iran in previous drills and are designed to strike deep into potential adversary territory, raising strategic stakes in the current conflict.

Conflict escalates across Middle East

The US and Israel carried out large, coordinated air and missile attacks on targets inside Iran, hitting military bases and sites linked to senior leadership across the country. The actions are part of combined efforts by both nations to degrade Tehran’s strategic capabilities and counter what they describe as ongoing threats, including its nuclear ambitions and support for armed groups in the region.

Officials in the United States confirmed that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed during the strikes. Several high‑ranking commanders and senior officials also died, according to US statements. Iran later acknowledged the death of Khamenei, marking a historic and direct confrontation with its adversaries.

In response to the attacks, Iran launched missiles and drones at Israeli territory and at American military bases in Gulf states including Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. These strikes have caused both military and civilian casualties.

The violence has spread beyond Iran and Israel. Allied militias such as Hezbollah in Lebanon have fired rockets into Israel, prompting further Israeli military action in Lebanon. The conflict appears to be widening, raising fears of a broader regional war.

