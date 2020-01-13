Image Source : AP Iran makes mockery of Trump's tweet in Farsi, says 'don't dishonour ancient language'

Tehran has pulled up US President Donald Trump on his tweet in Farsi language claiming that those who have hands and tongues smeared with threats and sanctions should not dishonor the ancient Persian language.

"Hands and tongues smeared with threatening, sanctioning and terrorizing the #Iranian nation, are not entitled to dishonor the ancient #Persian_language. By the way, are you actually "standing by" millions of Iranians whose hero you just assassinated or "standing against" them?!," tweeted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson S A Mousavi.

By the way, are you actually "standing by" millions of Iranians whose hero you just assassinated or "standing against" them?! https://t.co/sfmT0qLXJq pic.twitter.com/6IwJL1uYUh — S.A MOUSAVI (@SAMOUSAVI9) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi also attack Trump on his tweet saying that the tweet shows hypocrisy on part of the US President as he first threatened Iran's culture and then attempted to speak with Iranians in their language.

شور و شعف ترامپ در توییت اخیر فارسی‌اش نمایان است.

زبان فارسی نماد فرهنگ ایرانی است. تا دیروز تهدید مکرر اماکن فرهنگی ایران و امروز گفتگو با ایرانیان به زبان فارسی!

گرچه ما با هم اختلاف عقیده و سلیقه داریم، اما ترامپ نمدی بر نخواهد چید.

ملت ایران او را ناکام خواهند کرد. — Seyyed Abbas Salehi (@S_A_Salehi) January 12, 2020

Trump on January 12 tweeted, "To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.".

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من از ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولت من همچنان با شما خواهد ایستاد. ما اعتراضات شما را از نزدیک دنبال می کنیم. شجاعت شما الهام بخش است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

He tweeted this in both English and Farsi causing a far-reaching outburst of emotions.

