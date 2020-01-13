Iran makes mockery of Trump's tweet in Farsi, says 'don't dishonour ancient language'

Monday, January 13, 2020
     
Tehran Updated on: January 13, 2020 12:18 IST
Tehran has pulled up US President Donald Trump on his tweet in Farsi language claiming that those who have hands and tongues smeared with threats and sanctions should not dishonor the ancient Persian language. 

"Hands and tongues smeared with threatening, sanctioning and terrorizing the #Iranian nation, are not entitled to dishonor the ancient #Persian_language. By the way, are you actually "standing by" millions of Iranians whose hero you just assassinated or "standing against" them?!," tweeted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson S A Mousavi. 

Meanwhile, Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi also attack Trump on his tweet saying that the tweet shows hypocrisy on part of the US President as he first threatened Iran's culture and then attempted to speak with Iranians in their language. 

Trump on January 12 tweeted, "To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.".

He tweeted this in both English and Farsi causing a far-reaching outburst of emotions. 

