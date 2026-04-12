Iran denies US account of vessels passing Strait of Hormuz as Islamabad talks falter

Tehran:

Iran has dismissed a statement by the United States regarding the movement of its naval ships through the Strait of Hormuz. A spokesperson for Iran’s joint military command said that control over any vessel passing through the strategic waterway lies with Iran’s armed forces, according to state media.

The response came after the US military announced that two of its Navy destroyers had crossed the strait. It described the move as preparation for mine-clearing operations, marking the first such transit since the conflict began.

Iranian state media, however, presented a different account. It reported that Iranian forces intervened and compelled a US military vessel attempting to pass through the strait to turn back.

The Strait of Hormuz, located at the entrance of the Persian Gulf, remains a key route for global energy supplies, with around 20 per cent of traded oil and natural gas once passing through it.

Islamabad talks fail

Meanwhile, Pakistan-brokered talks between the United States and Iran, aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Middle East, have ended without a breakthrough. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that after nearly 21 hours of negotiations, both sides failed to reach an agreement.

Vance stressed that Washington’s position remains firm, stating that the US is seeking a clear and binding assurance from Tehran that it will neither pursue nuclear weapons nor develop capabilities that could rapidly enable such ambitions.

“We need an affirmative commitment that Iran will not seek a nuclear weapon or the tools to achieve one quickly,” Vance said. He acknowledged the deadlock, adding, “We return to the United States without an agreement after these extensive discussions.”

Despite the impasse, Vance indicated that diplomacy remains open, revealing that the US has put forward what he described as its “final and best offer.”

“We leave with a simple proposal — a pathway to mutual understanding. Now, it is up to Iran to decide whether it will accept it,” he said.