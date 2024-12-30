Iran arrests Italian journalist, Rome suggests detention linked to efforts to free drone expert

Follow us on Image Source : AP Italian journalist Cecilia Sala.

Iran on Monday confirmed that it has arrested an Italian journalist over charges of violating the laws of the Islamic Republic. The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Studies, which oversees media activity, said Cecilia Sala travelled to Iran on a journalist visa on December 13 and was arrested six days later.

In its statement, the Ministry added that the Italian journalist's case is under investigation and the Italian embassy in Tehran was informed about the incident. Sala has been granted consular access and she contacted her family through phone, Ministry's statement further reads. Sala, who is a reporter for the Italian daily Il Foglio, is being held in Tehran's Evin prison.

Italian media's big claim

Italian media has claimed that Sala's arrest is aimed at securing the release of Mohammad Abedini-Najafabad, an Iranian-Swiss expert in drones. He was arrested in Italy on December 16 on a United States warrant to be extradited to the US. The Italian media even claimed that Iran's vice foreign minister had earlier implied such swap to the Italian ambassador to Iran, Paola Amadei.

On Friday, Italy's foreign ministry said that Iranian police detained Sala in the Iranian capital on December 19. It added that the ministry is working with the Iranian authorities to clarify the legal situation of her arrest as well to verify the condition of her detention.

Here's what Italian foreign ministry said

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani referred to the arrest of Abedini in an appearance with Italian broadcaster Rete4 about Sala's case.

“An Iranian-Swiss citizen was arrested in Italy, not because he committed crimes in Italy but because there was an international arrest warrant from the United States for this person,” Tajani said. “Now the Italian courts are evaluating if extradition is possible or not.”

Tajani noted that the situation was delicate but said he he hoped to bring Sala home as soon as possible. In September 2023, five Americans detained for years in Iran were freed in exchange for five Iranians in US custody and for USD 6 billion in frozen Iranian assets to be released by South Korea.

Roxana Saberi, an American journalist, was detained by Iran in 2009 for some 100 days before being released.

Also detained by Iran was Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian, who was held for over 540 days before being released in 2016 in a prisoner swap between Iran and the US. Both cases involved Iran making false espionage accusations in closed-door hearings.

(With agency inputs)

