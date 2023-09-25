Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Babbar Khalsa terrorist Karanvir Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV International Criminal Police issues 'Red Corner Notice' against Karanvir Singh

In a significant development, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) issued a Red Corner Notice against Karanvir Singh, a member of the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International on Monday. Interpol updated its website by putting out a Red Corner Notice for the Khalistani terrorist.

Singh is believed to be hiding in Pakistan

According to intelligence sources, Singh is believed to be hiding in Pakistan and was a member of the pro-Khalistan terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International. As per the Interpol portal, 38-year-old Karanvir Singh has roots in Punjab’s Kapurthala district.

Further, according to Interpol, Singh is wanted by India for criminal conspiracy, murder, offences related to the Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act, raising funds for terrorist acts, conspiracy, and being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation.

What is Red Corner Notice?

A Red Corner Notice is a request to the law enforcement authorities of Interpol's member countries to find and temporarily detain a person until extradition, surrender, or a similar legal process can take place.

Earlier, Interpol issued a Red Notice to all member countries against gangster Himanshu alias Bhau, who is believed to be living abroad.

Giving details, a spokesman of Haryana Police said Rohtak Police succeeded in getting a Red Corner Notice issued against a most wanted accused, who is believed to have fled abroad.

Diplomatic spat between New Delhi and Ottawa

The Red Corner Notice against the wanted pro-Khalistani leader comes amid a diplomatic spat between New Delhi and Ottawa in the wake of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim of an Indian hand in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi dismissed the allegations, calling them ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’.

(with inputs from ANI)

Latest World News