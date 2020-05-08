Image Source : KRQE.COM Teen finds Rs 1 crore in cash near ATM. Here's what he does next

A teenager had gone to drop money at his bank when he found over currency equivalent to over Rs 1 crore stashed in a plastic bag. Nineteen-year-old Jose Nunez Romaniz is a resident of Alburquerque, USA. What he did after finding $135,000 dollars earned him heaps of praise in the state of New Mexico.

Nunez straight away called the Alburquerque police. When two officers of the local PD arrive, he handed over the cash to them "I never considered keeping the cash, but all sorts of wild thoughts raced through my mind. Was this some kind of trick? Was someone going to pull up behind me and kidnap me?" he told CNN.

"I was just in shock. I was just looking at myself and thinking, what should I do?" he further added.

After Nunez handed over the cash to the policemen, they counted the money amounting to $135,000. The police have said that the money was left outside the ATM by a bank subcontractor that was meant to supply the machine with cash.

"This money could have made an incredible amount of difference in his life if he went down the other path, but he chose ... the integrity path and did the right thing," Drobik, a spokesman for the Albuquerque police, said.

"My parents always taught me to work on my own. Stolen money would never last you any time," Nuñez recalled his mother's and father's teachings when he had the decision at his hand.

Nunez's integrity earned him a lot of praise from across the city. The police chief presented him with a plaque and invited him to apply for a job as a public service aide at the police department.

Atleast 3 local businesses presented Nunez with $500 each. A local restaurant provided Nunez with a $100 gift card.

