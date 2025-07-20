Indonesian ferry packed with 300 people bursts into flames, passengers forced to jump into sea | Video The vessel was en route from Talise Island to Manado Port when the fire broke out around 1:30 pm local time, forcing terrified passengers to jump into the sea in a desperate bid to escape the thick smoke and growing flames.

Jakarta:

A tragic ferry fire off the coast of North Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday has left at least three people dead and dozens injured, after the KM Barcelona VA, carrying around 300 passengers, was engulfed in flames mid-journey.

The vessel was en route from Talise Island to Manado Port when the fire broke out around 1:30 pm local time, forcing terrified passengers to jump into the sea in a desperate bid to escape the thick smoke and growing flames.

According to Veri Ariyanto, a senior official at the provincial Search and Rescue Office, “Three people died and nearly 150 were rescued. They were saved by a joint team of rescuers and local fishing boats.” Rescue operations are still underway, with teams working to locate any remaining missing passengers.

Panic at sea: Passengers leap overboard

Dramatic videos and images shared on social media captured the chaotic moments onboard the KM Barcelona VA as black smoke billowed from the upper decks and passengers scrambled for life jackets. In one livestream video posted on Facebook by a passenger named Abdul Rahmad Agu, people can be seen jumping overboard as flames spread rapidly.

“Help, the KM Barcelona V is on fire. There are still many people on board,” Abdul is heard shouting in the video. Seen floating in the water while holding a baby, he pleads: “We are burning at sea... we need help... fast.”

At least 18 people were injured, several of them suffering from burns and smoke inhalation, including children, local authorities confirmed.

Rescue and recovery efforts

Over 260 people have reportedly been rescued so far, thanks to swift coordination between Indonesia’s Search and Rescue teams and local fishermen, who rushed to the site with small boats. Many survivors were seen clinging to debris or floating in the water with life jackets.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and are continuing the search for any remaining passengers. Officials have launched a full investigation into the cause of the fire. Possible electrical faults, engine failure, or fuel leaks could have triggered the blaze, but no official confirmation has been given yet.