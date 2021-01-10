Sunday, January 10, 2021
     
Indonesia Plane Crash: Boeing responds to Sriwijaya Air flight crash

Indonesia's Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has confirmed the crash of a Boeing 737-500 plane of the Indonesian airlines with 62 people on board, which lost contact with the air traffic controller on Saturday.

Jakarta Updated on: January 10, 2021 8:21 IST
Indonesia Plane Crash: Boeing responds to Sriwijaya Air flight crash
Indonesia Plane Crash: Boeing responds to Sriwijaya Air flight crash

Boeing said that the company was in contact with its airline customer and stands ready to support them after the Indonesian Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ-182 crashed.

"We are aware of media reports from Jakarta regarding Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182. Our thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families," the company said in a statement on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Indonesia's Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has confirmed the crash of a Boeing 737-500 plane of the Indonesian airlines with 62 people on board, which lost contact with the air traffic controller on Saturday.

 

