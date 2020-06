Image Source : FILE Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 jolts Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 has struck Indonesia. The epicenter of the earthquake is reported as north of Halmahera. The quake was at a depth of 105 km, German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

Prelim M6.4 Earthquake Halmahera, Indonesia Jun-04 08:49 UTC, updates https://t.co/OebHiK5nhT — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) June 4, 2020

