Indian woman found dead with stab wounds in ex-boyfriend's apartment in US; suspect fled to India Howard County police said in a statement on Sunday that she was found deceased with stab wounds in the Columbia, Maryland, apartment of her ex-boyfriend, Arjun Sharma.

New York:

A 27-year-old Indian woman, who was reported missing last week, has been found dead in the United States, with police suspecting that her former boyfriend killed her and fled to India. The deceased, identified as Nikitha Godishala, a resident of Ellicott City, was reported missing on January 2.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Howard County police said she was found dead with stab wounds inside the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her ex-boyfriend, Arjun Sharma (26).

Police have obtained an arrest warrant against Sharma on charges of first- and second-degree murder. Authorities said efforts are underway to locate him, and investigations are continuing.

Ex-boyfriend fled to India

The police further said that Sharma made the missing person report to police and said he last saw Godishala on December 31 in his apartment in the Maryland city. Police later learned that on the same day as making the report, January 2, Sharma left the country on a flight to India.

"The next day, detectives executed a search warrant for his apartment and located Godishala deceased. Through investigation, detectives believe Sharma killed Godishala shortly after 7 pm on December 31," the police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no motive is known at this time, Howard County police said adding that they are working with United States federal law enforcement to locate and arrest Sharma.

Indian embassy in contact with Godishala's family

The Indian Embassy in Washington DC said in a post on X that it is in contact with Godishala's family and is extending all possible consular assistance. "The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities," it said.

Also Read: At least 25 people dead and 14 missing after boat capsizes in northern Nigeria

Also Read: Hindu man set ablaze by mob in Bangladesh dies of injuries, fourth such incident in 3 weeks