At least 25 people dead and 14 missing after boat capsizes in northern Nigeria

New Delhi:

A boat accident in northern Nigeria’s Yobe state has claimed the lives of at least 25 people, with 14 others still missing, according to emergency services. The incident occurred along the Yobe River, near Garbi town. The boat, which was carrying 52 passengers, was transporting residents who had gone to the local market, as well as some who were engaged in fishing and farming activities.

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency confirmed that 13 people had been rescued and are currently receiving medical assistance. Authorities are continuing search and rescue operations, involving security agencies, emergency responders, and local volunteers, in hopes of locating the missing passengers and recovering the bodies of those who perished.

The boat capsized during its journey, but further details on the exact cause of the incident remain unclear. The local disaster response agency stated that the boat overturned without warning, leading to the tragic loss of life. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to find survivors and recover the deceased.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and we are doing everything we can to find the remaining passengers,” a spokesperson for the Yobe Emergency Management Agency said.

Violence escalates in Northern Nigeria

This comes just hours after a violent attack on Kasuwan-Daji village in Nigeria’s Niger state. Gunmen raided the village, killing at least 30 people and abducting several others. Police confirmed the attack on Sunday, while locals fear the death toll may rise, as some residents are still missing.

The attackers, who are suspected to be from armed gangs, stormed the village in the Borgu local government area, opened fire on villagers, and set several houses and the local market on fire. According to Niger state police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun, "Some residents believe the number of deaths could be as high as 37, as more bodies may still be discovered."