Indian software engineer found dead at Microsoft Silicon Valley campus, investigation underway Pratik Pandey, a 35-year-old Microsoft software engineer, was found dead at the company's Silicon Valley campus on August 20, following a late night at the office, with the cause of death currently under investigation by authorities.

New Delhi:

A 35-year-old Microsoft software engineer, Pratik Pandey, was found dead at the company's Silicon Valley campus early on the morning of August 20, following a late night at the office on August 19. Pandey, who was known for frequently working late into the night, had reportedly badged into the office on the evening of August 19, and his body was discovered by authorities the following morning. The Santa Clara County medical examiner is investigating the cause of death, but no official determination has been made as of yet.

Pandey, who joined Microsoft in 2020, worked as part of the team behind Microsoft Fabric, a data analytics product designed to compete with industry leaders like Snowflake Inc. He reported to Scott Guthrie, Microsoft’s Executive Vice President for Cloud and AI, and had worked at major tech companies such as Walmart and Apple prior to joining the software giant. His professional career spanned nearly a decade, during which he made significant contributions to cloud computing and data analytics.

Tributes and remembrances

Pandey was remembered by family, friends, and colleagues as a "joyful soul with a radiant smile." Social media tributes poured in as the news of his untimely passing spread, with many expressing shock and sadness over his death. He was described as a hardworking and dedicated professional, beloved by his peers and admired for his upbeat attitude.

His family, who resides in India, has been working with community organizations in California to repatriate his body. As a well-regarded figure within the tech community, Pandey’s passing has left a deep impact on his colleagues and the local Indian community.

Investigation and police statement

According to a statement from the Mountain View Police Department, authorities responded to the scene at approximately 2 a.m. on August 20. Upon their arrival, there were “no signs of any suspicious activity or behavior,” and the death is not being treated as a criminal investigation. The Santa Clara County medical examiner is currently investigating the cause of death, but as of now, it remains undetermined.

Microsoft has declined to comment on the incident, though the company is reportedly conducting its own internal investigation. The tragedy has raised questions regarding the pressures of long working hours in the tech industry, particularly in high-stakes roles like those in cloud computing and AI development.

Pandey's death has shocked the tight-knit tech community in Silicon Valley, with many grappling with the loss of a respected and well-liked colleague.