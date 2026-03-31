Indian-origin man shot dead in suspected gang-related attack in Canada's Surrey

Toronto:

A 27-year-old man of Indian origin was killed in a shooting incident in Canada’s Surrey, in what authorities believe may be linked to organised crime. The incident took place late Saturday evening in the Sullivan Heights area, PTI reported citing local media reports.

Police later identified the victim as Jasman Sekhon. Officers who reached the scene found him with gunshot injuries, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

Investigators say the attack appears to have been targeted. As per reports, Sekhon was allegedly chased by a dark-coloured SUV before two individuals got out of the vehicle and opened fire. Witnesses at the scene described a brief but intense sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

Sekhon found linked to drug trade

Authorities have indicated that Sekhon had prior interactions with law enforcement and was suspected to have links to drug-related activities.

“Sekhon had previous interactions with the police and was believed to be involved in the drug trade. Early indications suggest this was a targeted incident related to organised crime,” the report said, quoting the IHIT's statement.

Soon after the shooting, officials discovered a burning vehicle nearby. Police believe this could be connected to the attack, as such incidents are often associated with gang-related violence. However, confirmation is still pending.

“Investigators are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide and identify all parties involved,” the report quoted Sgt Freda Fong with IHIT as saying.

The incident comes amid a rise in violence in the area, with four separate shootings reported in Surrey within a span of 48 hours. Authorities continue to investigate the case and are appealing for information from the public.