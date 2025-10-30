Indian-origin man killed in Canada after he stopped stranger for urinating on his car: What we know so far The accused of the brutal incident has been identified as 40-year-old Kyle Papin, and he has been arrested by the Edmonton Police. He has been charged with aggravated assault.

Toronto:

In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old Indian-origin businessman named Arvi Singh Sagoo was brutally attacked and killed in Edmonton, Canada, after he confronted a stranger who was urinating on his car.

The unprovoked assault was reported on October 19, and Arvi succumbed to his injuries five days later, on October 24, in the hospital. Edmonton police said a man has been arrested in connection with the attack and charged with aggravated assault.

What happened exactly?

The incident was reported when Sagoo was out for dinner with his girlfriend on October 19 and when the couple was walking back to their car in the early morning hours, they found a trail of people who were peeing on their car.

“Hey, what are you doing?” Arvi asked the strangers, as his brother told Global News. “Whatever I want,” one of them replied to Arvi and then walked up to him and punched him in his head.

Soon after this, he fell to the ground and his girlfriend called police on 911. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said the officers were alerted to an assault near 109 Street and 100 Avenue.

After the paramedics arrived, they found Sagoo unresponsive and was immediately taken to the hospital and placed on life support. Despite doctors’ efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on October 24, five days after the brutal incident.

Who attacked Sagoo in Canada?

The accused of the brutal incident has been identified as 40-year-old Kyle Papin, and he has been arrested by the Edmonton Police. He has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police stated that there was no prior connection between the victim and the accused, describing the incident as “completely unprovoked."

In the meantime, his family described Arvi as a warm-hearted and caring person devoted to his two children.