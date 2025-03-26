30-year-old Indian-origin man found dead in Texas a day after going missing Andhra man found dead in Texas: The man, who hails from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, was found dead in Texas a day after he went missing.

Andhra man found dead in Texas: A 30-year-old Indian-origin man, from Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, was found dead in Princeton, Texas, United States, a day after he was reported missing. Local authorities believe it to be a case of suicide, though investigations are still ongoing.

Kolli Abhishek had been reported missing on Saturday in Princeton, leading to a search operation by law enforcement and community members. His body was discovered the next day, leaving his family and loved ones devastated.

Kolli Abhishek was unemployed for six months

Kolli, who had been married for just a year, had previously lived with his wife in Phoenix, Texas, before relocating to Princeton.

His twin brother, Aravind Kolli, shared that Abhishek had been unemployed for six months and was facing financial hardships. "His sudden passing is an unbearable loss for us," Aravind shared. "We want to honour his memory with dignity, without the shadow of financial worry hanging over us."

Fundraising campaign for funeral

To cover funeral expenses and repatriate Abhishek's body to India, Aravind launched a GoFundMe campaign, raising over USD 59,000 in under 24 hours.

The outpouring of support highlights the strong sense of community among Indian-Americans, and the Telugu community in the US has stepped in to assist with financial and logistical support.

The Telugu community in the US has come together to support Abhishek's family, providing both financial and emotional assistance, while local groups are helping with the necessary arrangements.

(With PTI inputs)

