Trump signs executive order to overhaul US elections, mandates citizenship proof for voter registration Trump’s order directs federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, the Social Security Administration and the State Department to share with election officials federal data that could help them identify non-citizens on their rolls.

In a significant move to reshape the electoral process, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a sweeping executive order introducing stringent measures for federal elections. The directive mandates that people must provide documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. Additionally, the order enforces a stricter deadline for ballot submissions, requiring that all votes be received by Election Day.

The order says the US has failed "to enforce basic and necessary election protections" and calls on states to work with the federal agencies to share voter lists and prosecute election crimes. It also calls for greater collaboration between states and federal agencies to cross-check voter lists and take legal action against election-related offenses.

Will Trump's move face challenges?

It also threatens to pull federal funding from states where election officials don't comply. The move is consistent with Trump's long history of railing against the election processes. He often claims elections are being rigged, even before the results are known, and has waged battles against certain voting methods since he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden and falsely blamed it on widespread fraud.

Trump has focused particularly on mail voting, arguing without evidence that it's insecure and invites fraud even as he has shifted his position on the issue given its popularity with the voters, including Republicans. After signing, Trump said that more election actions would be taken in the coming weeks.

The move, which is likely to face challenges because states have broad authority to set their own election rules, is consistent with Trump’s long history of railing against election processes. He often claims elections are being rigged, even before the results are known, and has waged battles against certain voting methods since he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden and falsely blamed it on widespread fraud.

Trump bypasses Congress with executive order

The order’s documentary proof of citizenship requirement signals that the president is not waiting for congressional Republicans to pass their long-anticipated Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, which has aimed to do the same thing. Republicans have defended that measure as necessary to restore public confidence in elections. Voting in federal elections by non-citizens is already illegal and can result in felony charges and deportation.

However, voting rights groups have expressed concerns that the requirement could disenfranchise people. An estimated 9% of U.S. citizens of voting age, or 21.3 million people, do not have proof of citizenship readily available, according to a 2023 report by the Brennan Center for Justice and other groups.

(With AP inputs)

