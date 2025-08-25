Indian Navy to commission stealth frigates INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri in Visakhapatnam tomorrow The Indian Navy is set to commission two Project 17A stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, at Visakhapatnam Naval Base on August 26. Built by MDL and GRSE respectively, these advanced warships showcase India's shipbuilding strength and align with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

New Delhi:

Indian Navy is set to commission the latest state-of-the-art Project 17A multi-mission stealth frigates Udaygiri and Himgiri at Naval Base in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday (August 26). The ceremony will be presided over by Union Defence Rajnath Singh. This will be the first occasion when two frontline surface combatants, constructed at two different shipyards, will be commissioned simultaneously, underscoring the growing maritime importance of India's eastern seaboard.

Advanced warships with cutting-edge technology

Both Udaygiri and Himgiri are follow on ships of the Project 17 (Shivalik) class frigates. Both these vessels incorporate significant improvements in design, stealth, weapon and sensors systems and are capable of executing full spectrum of maritime missions in Blue Water conditions.

Udaygiri, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (MDL), Mumbai, and Himgiri, constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, showcase the nation’s growing shipbuilding prowess, as well as, the synergy between India’s premier defence shipyards. Udaygiri also holds the distinction of being the fastest ship of her class to be delivered post-launch, a result of the modular construction methodology adopted by Indian shipyards.

Honouring Naval legacy

In keeping with the Navy’s tradition of reviving names of illustrious predecessors, both frigates are named after earlier INS Udaygiri (F35) and INS Himgiri (F34) that served the nation with distinction for over 30 years before being decommissioned. The commissioning of the new Udaygiri and Himgiri thus honours the legacy of their forebearers while ushering in a new era of capability.

Designed and built in India

Both frigates were designed in-house by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB), and notably, Udaygiri is the 100th ship designed by the WDB, marking a milestone in five decades of indigenous warship design. The ships feature modern Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plants, state of the art Integrated Platform Management System and a suite of advanced weapons and sensors developed by Indian manufacturers. The ships, with about 75% indigenous content, supported by hundreds of indigenous MSMEs, align with the Government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing.

Boosting maritime readiness

It is to be noted here that the commissioning of Udaygiri and Himgiri will augment the Navy’s combat readiness and reaffirm India’s resolve to achieve self-reliance in warship design and construction. Upon commissioning, the two frigates will join the Eastern Fleet, strengthening India’s ability to safeguard its maritime interests across the Indian Ocean Region.

ALSO READ: Indian Navy issues RFI to acquire 76 naval utility helicopters for maritime operations