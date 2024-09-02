Indian Navy's P-8I Aircraft marks first-ever deployment in Europe, touches down in France for joint exercise

Follow us on Image Source : @INDIANNAVY/X The Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft landed at the Airbase 125 Istres-Le Tubé in France for 'Exercise Varuna'

The Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft has touched down at Air Base 125 Istres-Le Tube in France. This marked its first-ever deployment in Europe. In a statement released by the Indian Navy on Monday, it said the aircraft will participate in the 22nd edition of Exercise Varuna with the French Navy. According to the Navy, the deployment comes 63 years after the Indian Navy's Alize aircraft, operating from the erstwhile INS Vikrant, last flew at Hyeres Airbase.

Notably, the 2024 edition of Indo-French Bilateral Naval Exercise Varuna, is scheduled from September 2-4 in the Mediterranean Sea. The exercise will include advanced tactical exercises emphasising the deepening synergy and interoperability between the two navies.

"Soaring High in Indo-French Cooperation! #IndianNavy's P-8I aircraft touched down at Air Base 125 Istres-Le Tube, marking its #firstever deployment in Europe for the 22nd edition of Exercise #Varuna with the #FrenchNavy," Indian Navy spokesperson said in a social media post.

"This deployment comes 63 years after the Indian Naval Alize aircraft, operating from INS Vikrant, last flew at Hyeres Airbase. This advanced tactical exercise underscores the deepening synergy & mutual respect b/n our navies," the spokesperson added.

It is worth mentioning the Indian and French Navy bilateral naval exercise was initiated in 1993. It was later christened as 'Varuna' in 2001 and has since become a hallmark of the robust India-France strategic bilateral relationship, the Ministry of Defence said in an earlier press release. Having grown in scope and complexity over the years, this exercise provides an opportunity to learn from each other's best practices and procedures, according to the Ministry of Defence's earlier press release.

The exercise also facilitates operational-level interaction between the two navies to foster mutual cooperation for good order at sea, underscoring the shared commitment to ensuring security, safety, and freedom of the global maritime commons.

