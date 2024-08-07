Indian Naval Ship Tabar conducts 'Maritime Partnership Exercise' with Sea Lynx of German Navy | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PIB The Maritime Partnership Exercise was conducted off the Kiel Canal in Germany.

Indian Navy’s frontline frigate INS Tabar conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the German Navy off Kiel Canal on August 5. The exercise was conducted during her return leg from St Petersburg, Russia. INS Tabar had earlier visited Hamburg, Germany from 17 - 20 July 24. These engagements are aimed at strengthening the maritime relations between both nations.

The conduct of MPX between the Indian Navy and the German Navy off Kiel Canal signifies the Indian Navy’s outreach and sustenance efforts also marking a significant milestone in the maritime cooperation between the two countries. The MPX with the Sea Lynx of 3rd Squadron Naval Air Wing 5(MFG5) of the German Navy involved a series of advanced maritime operations such as Ship Controlled Approaches, Winching exercises and VERTREP serials. Units from both the navies demonstrated high levels of professionalism and commitment to enhance collaborative efforts.

Aim of Maritime Partnership Exercise

India and Germany share a relationship built on a foundation of shared values, democratic principles and a commitment to global peace and security. The Indian Navy remains committed to fostering partnerships with navies across the world. The MPX with the German navy reinforces the strong bilateral naval ties and our ability to work together in maritime security operations.

INS Shalki submarine visits Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, Indian Navy’s submarine INS Shalki was in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on a two-day visit from August 02-04. The submarine was accorded a ceremonial reception by the Sri Lanka Navy on August 2, 2024. During the visit, the Commanding Officer also called on the Commander of the Western Naval Area Rear Admiral WDCU Kumarasinghe, followed by a visit and briefing of Sri Lanka Navy personnel onboard.

Earlier, Kalvari class submarines INS Karanj and INS Vagir had visited Colombo in February 2024 and June 2023 to celebrate International Day of Yoga. The visit is an Operational Turn Around (OTR), wherein the submarine will replenish fuel and provisions. The crew will recuperate and have the opportunity of visiting places of interest in Sri Lanka. The submarine will depart the island on August 4.

