Indian Embassy in Kinshasa, Congo, asks Indian nationals in Bukavu 'to immediately depart to safer locations'

The Indian Embassy in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, has asked all Indian nationals in Bukavu “to immediately depart to safer locations", as it said that it is closely monitoring the security situation in the central African country. The embassy issued three advisories during the day, recommending that everyone prepare an emergency plan.

Earlier, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels took control of the eastern Congolese city of Goma, and they further intend to expand the area under their control.

Here's what the advisory reads

The Indian Embassy's advisory reads, "There are reports of M23 being only around 20-25 km away from Bukavu. Given the security situation, we once again advise all Indian nationals residing in Bukavu to immediately depart to safer locations by whatever means available while the airports, borders, and commercial routes are still open. We strongly recommend against any travel to Bukavu."

The embassy has asked Indian nationals to have an emergency plan ready, giving instructions to keep essential identity and travel documents with them. It has also advised keeping essential items such as medicines, items of clothing, travel documents, ready-to-eat food, water, etc.

It said that it is collating information on Indian nationals in Bukavu, asking Indians to send relevant information to the embassy, including full name, passport number, addresses in Congo and India, among other details.

The latest advisory has also given a number (+243 890024313) and a mail ID (cons.kinshasas@mea.gov.in) for Indian nationals to contact in the case of an emergency.

Earlier on January 30, the Indian Embassy had originally issued the advisory for all Indian nationals in Bukavu, South Kivu in Congo.

Quoting the Congolese authorities, AP has reported that at least 773 people were killed in Goma and its vicinity this week amid fighting with Rwanda-backed rebels, who captured the city in a major escalation of a decade-long conflict.

Meanwhile, India had on Friday called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Congo and said it is closely following the developments in the central African country.

MEA says most Indians moved to safer places

In New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said about 1,000 Indian nationals are living in Goma. He, however, had said that most of them had moved to safer places following the start of the conflict.

Jaiswal also said that there are around 1,200 Indian troops serving in the country as part of the MONUSCO (UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo) peacekeeping mission in eastern Congo.

(With inputs from AP)

