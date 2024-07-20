Indian emb says in touch with authorities following suspected drowning of Indian student in Latvia

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

The Embassy of India to Sweden and Latvia announced on Saturday, July 20, that they are in regular contact with Latvian authorities following the suspected drowning of an Indian student on July 18 in Riga, the capital of Latvia.

The Embassy stated that they remained in regular contact with Latvian authorities regarding the unfortunate incident involving the suspected drowning of an Indian student identified as Albin Shinto from Kerala. Shinto, along with four friends, went swimming in the Jugla Canal in Riga but did not make it back to shore.





About the Incident

Meanwhile, recounting the details of the incident, Arik Harries, who accompanied Shinto along with the other friends, spoke to Latvian media. He said the incident occurred on July 18 at around 18:00 when their group went swimming in the Jugla Canal. Albin encountered difficulties and began to sink out of view.

"Two of the friends jumped in to save Albin and nearly succeeded, but they too encountered difficulties. A passing fisherman managed to save the two with his boat, but unfortunately, Albin was lost beneath the waves," Harries explained to the Latvian media outlet.

Further, details regarding the resumption of search and rescue efforts for Albin Shinto have yet to be confirmed.



