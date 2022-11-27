Indian diaspora demonstrates against 26/11 attacks outside Pakistan embassy in US, Japan

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Protestors hold flags and posters to demonstrate against Pakistan harbouring terrorists and terror groups in US (left) and Japan (right).

Indian diaspora demonstrates against 26/11 attacks : United States of America on Sunday witnessed demonstrations from the Indian diaspora and other South Asian communities across the country including outside the Pakistan embassy in Washington. The demonstrators condemned Pakistan for harbouring terrorists and terror groups involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and encouraged the world's superpowers to bring justice to the perpetrators.

The protestors, armed with banners and posters, called for Pakistan-sponsored Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists to be brought in the book. The LeT terrorists were the main perpetrators of the terror attacks that shook Mumbai in 2008.

Demonstrations also took place in front of the Pakistan Consulate in Houston, Chicago and the Pakistan Community Centre in New Jersey. More than a dozen people gathered to voice their anguish in strong condemnation of Pakistan's policy and practices of state-sponsored terrorism.

Mohinder Gulati, a protester, spoke to the news agency ANI. He called on the international community to stand up against Pakistan. Calling terror a sort of a 'cancer' he said, "if you look at all the terrorist attacks that have happened around the world you will find connections back to Pakistan."

"26/11 is a grim reminder to the international community to make a choice. Will it take action against the terrorists and their sponsors to restore the confidence of people in its moral foundations? Or will it continue to play a cynical game of brushing under the carpet an existential threat to our future generations," Gulati said.

"Mumbai terror attack of 26/11 and New York terror attack of 9/11 are seared in the collective conscience of the world. These two days will be remembered for the brutality and barbarism of a violent cult but also for the sacrifice and valour of heroes." Gulati further added.

India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to take action against the terrorist groups operating on its soil. However, the architects of the Mumbai attack like Hafiz Saeed, Maulana Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Sufayan Zafar continue to receive Pakistan's military patronage.

Standing in solidarity with the Indian community members was Khalida Nawabi, an Afghan woman activist who has been demanding freedom of Afghanistan from the meddling of Pakistan and the empowerment of Afghan women. Nawabi highlighted Pakistan's involvement in several terrorist attacks directed against neighbouring India and Afghanistan.

"Pakistan is a country that has given full support to several terror groups, right now there are 35 active groups with the full support of Pakistan intelligence agency. The international community must take action against this terror state that created Taliban and invaded Afghanistan." Khalida Nawabi told ANI.

Protestors in Japan carry Indian flags

Japan too saw protesters gather in front of the Pakistan embassy in Tokyo calling for justice while paying tribute to the victims killed in the terror attacks that claimed 166 lives.

Accusing Pakistan of harbouring and protecting terrorists, people called for justice and underscored that the key perpetrators, planners and masterminds of the cowardly and inhuman act continue to roam freely in Pakistan.

Tokyo saw protesters Indian flags and banners which showcased images of Hafiz Saeed and Hisashi Tsuda while calling on Pakistani authorities to take action against Lashkar-e-Taiba head Hafiz Saeed. The protesters carried Indian flags that showcased the images of Hafiz Saeed.

Protests in United Kingdom

Other than this, protests also took place in the United Kingdom where people were seen protesting outside the Pakistan high commission to mark the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | 'Terrorism threatens humanity': Jaishankar calls for harsh punishment for 26/11 attack perpetrators

ALSO READ | China puts hold on proposal at UN to blacklist 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir

Latest World News