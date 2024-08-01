PM Modi's BIG message to China on Indo-Pacific, says we support development, not 'expansionism'

Follow us on Image Source : @MEAINDIA/X Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh with PM Modi in New Delhi

New Delhi: India and Vietnam on Thursday firmed up a new action plan to expand their strategic ties, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that both sides will work towards a free and rules-based Indo-Pacific and that New Delhi supports development and not "expansionism". After his wide-ranging talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Modi said the agreed USD 300 million credit line for Vietnam will strengthen the Southeast Asian nation's maritime security.

Chinh arrived in Delhi on Tuesday night on a three-day visit that is aimed at further expanding the comprehensive strategic ties between the two countries."We have adopted a new plan of action to further strengthen our comprehensive strategic cooperation," Modi said in his media statement in the presence of Chinh. Modi said both sides will continue cooperation for a free, open, rules-based and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Vietnam is India's important partner in our Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision, he said. "We support development, not expansionism (Hum vistarbad nahi, vikasvad ka samarthan karte hei)," Modi said.

The comments came amid growing global concerns over China's expansionist behaviour in the Indo-Pacific.

Modi said various dimensions of India-Vietnam relations have both expanded and deepened in the last one decade. "In the last 10 years, we have transformed our relations into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he said. "We held extensive talks on all aspects of mutual cooperation and initiated steps towards the framework of future cooperation," he said, adding the two countries have adopted a new plan of action to further strengthen comprehensive strategic cooperation. Modi said both sides have decided that cooperation will be strengthened on counter-terrorism and cyber security.

Vietnam PM invites PM Modi to Hanoi

Meanwhile, PM Chinh extended an invitation to his Indian counterpart to visit Vietnam. "Let me take the opportunity to extend my cordial invitation to his Excellency, Prime Minister, to visit Vietnam in the nearest future to reciprocate the kindness and hospitality...," Vietnam PM said as he was holding a joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in the national capital.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister praised PM Modi's leadership, emphasising that under his leadership, India had become the fifth-largest economy in the world and one of the top powers with a striking global role. "Having made its mark, the leadership of the BJP and the prime minister have brought about great benefits to the Indian people. We are deeply impressed by the whole market of his exact prime minister such as electricity coverage for 28 million poor households, 5G connection, social security and a dramatic increase in people's living standard and food security for all including 800 million who benefit from from free food," he said.

Vietnam PM praises Indian leadership

PM Chinh added that this is a result of a great effort from the Indian government. He said that the strategic partnership between Vietnam and India has entered a new period, deeper, greater trust, with great effectiveness, to live up to the interest and aspiration of the two peoples' Peace Corporation development in the region and in the world. "Under the leadership of...Prime Minister Modi in his third consecutive term, India would continue to bring about greater benefits to the Indian people, achieve even more splendour successes in the future, and achieve Viksit Bharat 2047 to make India a developed country...," he said.

