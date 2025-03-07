India, US in process of advancing talks on bilateral trade agreement, Rana's extradition to happen soon: MEA The Bilateral Trade Agreement will aid in strengthening and deepening goods and service sector between India and US and increase market access, reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, and deepen supply chain integration.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India and the United States in a significant development towards two-way trade services is in the process of advancing discussions on a multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

BTA will aid in strengthening and deepening goods and service sector between India and US and increase market access, reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, and deepen supply chain integration.

Jaiswal said, "During PM’s visit to the US in February 2025, both sides announced plans to negotiate a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). The Commerce and Industries Minister was in the US and met his counterparts. The two governments are in the process of advancing discussions on a multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement."

MEA on Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India

On 26/11 Mumbai attack’s main accused Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India, Randhir Jaiswal said that he will be soon extradited to India as the country is closely working with the United States government on this.

"You would have seen President Trump’s comments regarding the extradition of Tahawwur Rana. The Joint Statement also reflects this sentiment. We are working closely with the US Government to complete the necessary formalities to allow for his extradition to India," the MEA spokesperson said.

PM Modi to visit Mauritius on March 11, 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day state visit to Mauritius beginning March 11 to attend the island nation's national day celebrations as the chief guest. A contingent of Indian defence forces will also participate in celebrations,the MEA said on Friday. Modi is travelling to Mauritius at the invitation of Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam.