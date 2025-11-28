Advertisement
India to purchase 300 Russian missiles; seeks five S-400 squadrons at Modi-Putin meeting

To replenish its S-400 air defence systems, India will reportedly begin purchases of 300 Russian missiles. New Delhi is also seeking five squadrons of S-400 air defence systems at the upcoming Modi-Putin meeting.

Russia's S-400 air defence systems.
Russia's S-400 air defence systems. Image Source : PTI File
New Delhi:

In a significant development, India will reportedly begin the purchase of 300 Russian missiles to replenish its S-400 air defence systems and also seek five S-400 squadrons. 

According to media reports, India is expected to issue a request for proposal (RFP) to Russia for its purchase of 300 Russian missiles to boost its S-400 air defence systems that were used during the Operation Sindoor. New Delhi is also seeking five S-400 squadrons at the upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 5.

According to a Times of India report, India may consider purchasing two to three squadrons of Russia’s fifth-generation Sukhoi-57 fighter jets, which Moscow is actively promoting as an alternative to the American F-35 Lightning II, top sources told TOI on Tuesday.

"There is a case for IAF to induct two-three squadrons of fifth-generation fighters as a stopgap measure till the indigenous stealth AMCA (advanced medium combat aircraft) becomes ready for induction by 2035 or so. But no decision has been made on the Sukhoi-57, F-35 or any other choice," a source said as quoted by the English Daily.

While India is considering the purchase of additional S-400 air defence systems from Moscow, the armed forces are also evaluating the Russian Pantsir missile system to counter armed and kamikaze drones. 

What is S-400 Sudarshan Chakra?

The S-400 "Sudarshan Chakra" is the Indian name given for the Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defence missile system, one of the most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile systems in the world.

This name, inspired by Lord Vishnu’s legendary weapon from the Mahabharata, indicates precision, speed, and lethal accuracy, mirroring the S-400’s real-world capabilities.

Designed by Russia's Almaz-Antey, the S-400 can engage aerial threats, including aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles, at ranges up to 400 km and detect targets as far as 600 km.

