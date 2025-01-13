India summons top Bangladeshi diplomat after Dhaka summoned Indian High Commissioner over border issues

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday summoned Nural Islam, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh to discuss the escalating tensions between New Delhi and Dhaka. It comes after Dhaka on Sunday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma over border tension. Bangladesh alleged that India was trying to construct fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border, in violation of a bilateral agreement.

Following his meeting, the Indian diplomat said that Dhaka and New Delhi "have understandings with regard to fencing the border for security".

"Our two border guard enforcements - BSF and BGB (Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh) - have been in communication in this regard. We expect that this understanding will be implemented and there will be a cooperative approach to combating crimes along the border," Verma added.

