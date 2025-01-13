Monday, January 13, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. India summons top Bangladeshi diplomat after Dhaka summoned Indian High Commissioner over border issues

India summons top Bangladeshi diplomat after Dhaka summoned Indian High Commissioner over border issues

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday summoned a top Bangladeshi diplomat to discuss the escalating tensions between New Delhi and Dhaka.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Jan 13, 2025 15:03 IST, Updated : Jan 13, 2025 15:28 IST
MEA
Image Source : FILE PHOTO MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday summoned Nural Islam, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh to discuss the escalating tensions between New Delhi and Dhaka. It comes after Dhaka on Sunday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma over border tension. Bangladesh alleged that India was trying to construct fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border, in violation of a bilateral agreement.  

Following his meeting, the Indian diplomat said that Dhaka and New Delhi "have understandings with regard to fencing the border for security".

"Our two border guard enforcements - BSF and BGB (Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh) - have been in communication in this regard. We expect that this understanding will be implemented and there will be a cooperative approach to combating crimes along the border," Verma added.

(This is a breaking story. Details will be added) 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement