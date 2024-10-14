Monday, October 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. India summons Canadian deputy High Commissioner after 'preposterous' allegations on Indian envoy

India summons Canadian deputy High Commissioner after 'preposterous' allegations on Indian envoy

The Ministry of External Affairs said it received a diplomatic communication on Sunday suggesting that Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and other diplomats are "persons of interest" in an investigation there. The MEA rejected the latest charges as "preposterous implications".

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2024 18:08 IST
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
Image Source : MEA Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has summoned the Canadian deputy High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler after slamming the Trudeau government for "preposterous" allegations on Indian envoy Sanjay Kumar Verma during an investigation in Canada. India said it received a diplomatic communication suggesting that Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and other diplomats are "persons of interest" in an investigation related to Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement