India summons Canadian deputy High Commissioner after 'preposterous' allegations on Indian envoy

Follow us on Image Source : MEA Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has summoned the Canadian deputy High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler after slamming the Trudeau government for "preposterous" allegations on Indian envoy Sanjay Kumar Verma during an investigation in Canada. India said it received a diplomatic communication suggesting that Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and other diplomats are "persons of interest" in an investigation related to Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.