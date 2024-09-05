Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
India, Singapore elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership after PM Modi meets Wong | WATCH

PM Modi arrived in Singapore on Wednesday for his fifth official visit to the Southeast Asian country at the invitation of Lawrence Wong. His visit sought to deepen ties ahead of the 10th anniversary of India-Singapore Strategic Partnership established in 2015.

Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Singapore Published on: September 05, 2024 8:41 IST
Image Source : MEA PM Modi with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong at the Parliament House.

Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong at the Parliament House on Thursday after which they elevated the bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. The two leaders extensively reviewed various facets of the bilateral relationship covering areas of advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalisation, healthcare and medicine, skills development and sustainability.

Speaking at the delegation-level talks, PM Modi said, "I thank you for your warm welcome. This is our first meeting after you assumed the post of Prime Minister. Many congratulations to you from my side. I am confident that under the leadership of 4G, Singapore will progress even faster. Singapore is not just a country, Singapore is an inspiration for every developing country. We also want to create many Singapores in India and I am happy that we are working together in this direction. The ministerial roundtable that has been formed between us is a path-breaking mechanism."

This is a developing story. More details to be added.

