Jaishankar meets Russian Foreign Minister in Riyadh, a day after Putin says India could mediate Ukraine war

Riyadh: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here in the Saudi capital on Monday-- nearly two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Moscow. Also, the meeting coincided a day after Russia's boss President Vladimir Putin named India among the three countries he is constantly in touch over the Ukraine conflict. Also, on Sunday, multiple Indian media reported the visit of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to Moscow-- a visit dubbed crucial ahead of the second format of the Ukraine peace summit.

The latest conversations with the two foreign ministers took place on the sidelines of the India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers' meeting. Both the ministers are in the Saudi capital to attend ministerial meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council. "Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Foreign Minister of India @DrSJaishankar," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

President Putin says he is in touch with India on Ukraine war

On Thursday, President Putin named India among the three countries he is constantly in touch over the Ukraine conflict and said they are sincerely making efforts to resolve it. Speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Putin said, "If there is a desire of Ukraine to carry on with the negotiations, I can do that."

His remarks came within two weeks after PM Modi's historic visit to Ukraine, where he held talks with President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "We respect our friends and partners, who, I believe, sincerely seek to resolve all issues surrounding this conflict, primarily China, Brazil and India. I constantly keep in touch with our colleagues on this issue,” Putin was quoted as saying by Russia's TASS news agency.

India can freely communicate with Russia, Ukraine and US

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov last week told the Izvestia daily that India could help in establishing a dialogue on Ukraine. Underlining the existing "highly constructive, even friendly relations" between Modi and Putin, he said the Indian Prime Minister can "lead the line on getting first-hand information from the participants in this conflict," as he “freely communicates with Putin, with Zelenskyy, and with the Americans.”

"This gives a great opportunity for India to throw its weight in world affairs, to use its influence that would drive the Americans and Ukrainians towards using a greater political will and entering the peaceful settlement track,” Peskov said.

No plan for Modi to mediate talks: Russia

He, however, said there are "no specific plans" for Modi to mediate on the issue. "At this time they can hardly exist, as we do not see any preconditions for talks for now,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

PM Modi on August 23 visited Ukraine where he conveyed to President Zelenskyy that both Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting time to end the ongoing war and that India was ready to play an "active role" to restore peace in the region. His nearly nine-hour visit to Ukraine, the first by an Indian prime minister since its independence in 1991, came six weeks after he held summit talks with President Putin that triggered anguish in some Western countries.

In his talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Modi said India was on the side of peace since the beginning of the conflict and he would even like to contribute personally to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

Jaishankar arrived in the Saudi capital Sunday on the first leg of his three-nation tour to attend the first India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers' meeting. The GCC is an influential grouping, comprising the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. The total volume of India's trade with GCC countries stood at USD 184.46 billion in the financial year 2022-23.

