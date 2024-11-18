From Meloni, Starmer to Macron, PM Modi to engage in 'multi-alignment' diplomacy in Brazil

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 summit at a resort in southern Italy on June 14.

Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brazil on Monday on the second leg of his three-nation visit, during which he will attend the G20 Summit. During the much-awaited visit, he is scheduled to hold multiple bilateral meetings with world leaders. According to the itinerary shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi will hold separate meetings with his UK counterpart Keir Starmer. As India and the UK held multiple meetings on the Free Trade Agreement, it is likely the two leaders would discuss the issue.

PM Modi to meet Macron

Later in the afternoon, PM Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Earlier in June, when PM Modi met Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, the two leaders reviewed India-France bilateral relations, focusing on the 'Horizon 2047' Roadmap and the Indo-Pacific Roadmap. Discussions included cooperation in defence, nuclear, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, connectivity and cultural initiatives such as the National Museum partnership and enhancing people-to-people ties. They agreed to further intensify strategic defence cooperation with an increased focus on ‘Make in India’.

They also agreed to expand cooperation in the realms of AI, critical and emerging technologies, energy and sports, while working closely in the context of the forthcoming AI Summit and United Nations Oceans Conference, both to be hosted in France in 2025.

Melodi

Besides Macron, he will also hold bilateral meetings with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. When the duo met in Italy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, both leaders noted with satisfaction the regular higher political dialogue and reviewed the progress of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. While expressing happiness at growing trade and economic collaboration, they called for expanding commercial ties in clean energy, manufacturing, Space, S&T, telecom, AI and critical minerals to build resilient supply chains. In this context, they welcomed the recent signing of a MoU on Industrial Property Rights (IPR) which provides a framework for cooperation on patents, designs and trademarks.

The two sides discussed bilateral defence and security cooperation and hoped to further enhance the defence-industrial collaboration. They welcomed the forthcoming visit of the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour and training ship ITS Vespucci to India later this year. PM Modi thanked the Italian Government for recognizing the Indian Army’s contribution to the Italian Campaign during WW-II and informed that India will be upgrading the Yashwant Ghadge Memorial at Montone in Italy.

PM Modi's Brazil visit

PM Modi arrived in the South American country after wrapping up a "productive" visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community. Announcing Modi's arrival in Brazil, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in the vibrant city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the G20 Brazil Summit." It also shared pictures of Modi's welcome at the airport.

Announcing his arrival, PM Modi said in a post on his official X handle, "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders." In Brazil, he will attend the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the Troika. India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa. Alongside Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden will be among the leaders attending the Rio de Janeiro summit on November 18-19.

(With inputs from agency)

