WATCH: PM Modi welcomed with 'Sanskrit chants' upon arrival in Brazil to attend G20 Summit

G20 Brazil Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by the people of Brazil with 'Sanskrit chants' upon arrival in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, to attend the 19th G20 Summit. This is the second leg of his three-nation visit, during which he will attend the 19th G20 Leaders’ Summit in Brazil, scheduled on November 18 and November 19.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Brazil for their warm and lively welcome. On X, he wrote, "Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents."

Taking to X, PM Modi said that he was looking forward to meeting the various world leaders at the summit. In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the Summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders." He also shared pictures of his welcome at the airport.

PM Modi's visit to Brazil

In Brazil, he will attend the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the Troika. India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa. Alongside Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden will be among the leaders attending the Rio de Janeiro summit on November 18-19.

In the third and final leg of his trip, Modi will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. It will be the first-ever visit of an Indian prime minister to Guyana in more than 50 years.

Modi said in his departure statement on Saturday, "This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders."

Induction of the 55-nation African Union as a permanent member of the G20 and managing to produce a leaders' declaration overcoming deep divisions over the Ukraine conflict were seen as major milestones of India's G20 presidency last year.

