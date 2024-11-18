PM Modi arrives in Brazil to attend 19th G20 Summit | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

G20 Brazil Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Monday, to attend the 19th G20 Summit. This is the second leg of his three-nation visit, during which he will attend the 19th G20 Leaders’ Summit in Brazil, scheduled on November 18 and November 19.

He was received by Indian delegates led by Indian Ambassador to Brazil Suresh Reddy.

PM Modi arrived in the South American country after wrapping up a "productive" visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.

'Look forward to fruitful talks with various world leaders'

Taking to X, PM Modi said that he was looking forward to meeting the various world leaders at the summit. In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the Summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders."

He also shared pictures of his welcome at the airport.

The Indian diaspora was buzzing with excitement to greet PM Modi. They could be seen waving Indian flags and pictures of the Prime Minister. Speaking to ANI ahead of PM Modi's arrival, one of the diaspora members said, "We are excited for this moment. We wanted to meet the leader of one of the largest democracies in the world."

Another member said that it's an honour to see PM. "It's an honour to see him in person. It is a proud moment for us," she said.

PM Modi's visit to Brazil

In Brazil, he will attend the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the Troika. India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa. Alongside Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden will be among the leaders attending the Rio de Janeiro summit on November 18-19.

In the third and final leg of his trip, Modi will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. It will be the first-ever visit of an Indian prime minister to Guyana in more than 50 years.

Modi said in his departure statement on Saturday, "This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders."

Induction of the 55-nation African Union as a permanent member of the G20 and managing to produce a leaders' declaration overcoming deep divisions over the Ukraine conflict were seen as major milestones of India's G20 presidency last year.

PM Modi honoured with Nigeria's second-highest civilian award

During his visit to Nigeria, Modi was conferred with the country's national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), making him only the second foreign dignitary to receive the distinction.

This was the 17th international award conferred on Modi by a country. Queen Elizabeth II is the only other foreign dignitary to be conferred with the GCON.

PM Modi's visit to Nigeria was the first trip to the West African country by an Indian prime minister after 17 years.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: PM Modi honored with Nigeria's second-highest civilian award, first foreign dignitary after Queen Elizabeth

Also Read: PM Modi gets unique welcome in Nigeria, presented with 'Key to the City' of Abuja | What does it mean?